Margo O’Meara captures ACC title as Miami stacks three more medals

The Hurricanes handled business Monday at the ACC Swim & Dive Championships, stacking three more medals at the McAuley Aquatic Center and continuing what has been a dominant showing on the boards.

A day after trading places on the podium in the 3-meter, Margo O’Meara and Chiara Pellacani flipped the script again in the Women’s 1-meter final. In her first season at Miami, O’Meara captured ACC gold with a winning score of 333.45, edging Pellacani by less than two points.

O’Meara’s most electric moment came on her reverse 1½ somersault in pike, which earned 58.80 points. She never dipped below 53 points across six finals dives — the consistency that ultimately secured her the conference title.

Pellacani, this year’s ACC champion on the 3-meter, added another medal to her growing collection with a 332.20 silver-medal finish. Her reverse 1½ somersault with 1½ twists scored 58.50, keeping the duel razor-thin until the final round.

Veteran Emma Gullstrand just missed the podium, placing fourth with 298.15, finishing behind North Carolina’s Sofia Knight (300.25).

On the men’s side, freshman Matteo Santoro continued his breakout championship debut. After earning bronze on the 1-meter Sunday, Santoro claimed silver on the 3-meter with a score of 422.80, finishing behind Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler (459.75). His reverse 3½ somersault tuck scored an impressive 84 points, while his opening forward 2½ with two twists from pike earned 81.60. Although he’s only a freshman, Santoro brings a wealth of experience to the springboard, including winning gold under the Italian banner at the World Aquatics Championship last summer.

Jake Passmore also qualified for finals and finished fourth (373.15), capping another medal-heavy day for Miami.

With six divers feeding off each other’s strengths, the Hurricanes have left much of the conference in the deep end.

Tuesday marks the final day of diving competition — and riding this momentum, Miami looks poised to somersault straight back onto the podium.