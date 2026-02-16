Takeaways from Opening Weekend: Hurricanes baseball starts the season in historic fashion

It was a party all weekend long at Mark Light Field during the first three games of the season.

From the explosive pop off the Hurricanes bats, to web-gems from multiple players, and the record-setting Sunday performance, there is a lot to look forward to with this baseball team.

Here is what we learned from the first three games of the season:

This lineup is loaded

It did not matter who stepped in the batter’s box for the Miami Hurricanes, because one thing is clear — this team can hit the ball.

The team set an opening weekend record with a program-high 57 runs across the three games, which included a 27-3 demolition of Lehigh during the getaway game on Sunday.

49 hits through three games is an unbelievable number., with a big help in achieving both tallies being Derek Williams and Alex Sosa who hit back-to-back homers twice on Saturday night.

Williams led the series with eight hits while Sosa had six hits and three home runs despite a quiet Sunday at the plate.

But the damage wasn’t limited to the middle of the order. After a slow start to the weekend, Jake Ogden, Max Galvin and Daniel Cuvet broke out in Sunday’s finale, giving the top of the lineup its punch.

And it wasn’t just the veterans setting the tone.

Freshman catcher Alonzo Alvarez made his first career start Sunday and delivered, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Miami-Dade transfer Cian Copeland followed suit, finishing 3-for-4 in the finale and 5-for-7 across the series.

The difference from last season is noticeable. Rather than leaning on a top-heavy core, this year’s roster features production throughout the order and even off the bench.

If opening weekend was any indication, Miami’s offense won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Junior Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet winds up to throw to first on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Golden Gloves

The fondest Mikey Torres memory from his freshman campaign was his unbelievable home run robbery against Virginia on the road.

Flash forward to this past Saturday, Torres shined in the outfield making a highlight reel diving grab in left center field.

On Sunday, a Lehigh batter hit a ball sharply to the right side of the infield and second baseman Jake Ogden dove all the way to his left to take away a base hit.

And it wasn’t just the veterans in the field, freshmen such as Gabriel Milano and two-way player Dylan Dubovik made some nice plays as well.

At the end of the day taking away hits stop runs and when you have guys that can flash the leather it can save a tight ballgame.

How will the pitching hold up?

Friday starter AJ Ciscar and Sunday starter Tate DeRias both dazzled in their sophomore debuts.

DeRias struck out a single-game program record nine batters over 4.2 innings. The relief pitching on those days were also solid but Saturday was a different story.

Sophomore Lazaro Collera made his first collegiate start, going 3.2 innings, giving up seven hits and five runs. Lehigh went on to have 13 hits on 11 runs, as freshman Jack Durso gave up five of those runs in the final two frames of the contest.

The pitching will be a big factor heading into a six game stretch this week with a doubleheader slated for Saturday against Lafayette. It will be a good test to see how deep the Hurricanes bullpen is before their marquee matchup against a top-15 Florida side the following weekend.

Miami looks to continue its winning ways at Mark Light Field as they get set to face UCF on Tuesday at 6 p.m.