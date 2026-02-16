Miami’s Chiara Pellacani powers to a one-two finish at ACC Swim & Dive Championships

Miami diving opened the ACC Swim & Dive Championships in dominant fashion, immediately setting the tone for the week in Atlanta. Chiara Pellacani captured gold in the women’s 3-meter while Margo O’Meara secured silver, giving the Hurricanes a statement-making one-two finish. On the men’s side, freshman Matteo Santoro added a bronze medal in the 1-meter event, rounding out a medal-heavy opening day for Miami.

Pellacani claimed the conference title with a score of 352.50, delivering a composed and technically sharp finals list. Her forward 2½ somersault with a twist from pike position earned 67.50 points and helped separate her from the field. She recorded three dives of 60 points or more, showcasing the consistency that has defined her season and securing the coveted title of ACC Champion in Women’s 3-meter Diving.

O’Meara followed closely behind with 323.60 points. Her back 2½ somersault pike scored 60 points early in the finals, establishing Miami’s control atop the leaderboard. A transfer from Duke University, O’Meara has brought veteran experience to the Hurricanes’ lineup and proved once again she can deliver on the conference stage. All season, she and Pellacani have been leading the field.

In the men’s 1-meter final, Santoro scored 389.35 in his ACC Championships debut, earning bronze behind SMU’s Luke Sitz and Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler. Santoro’s standout dive of the night — a forward 3½ somersault in pike — scored him an impressive 77.55 points. He was joined in the eight-person final by teammates Jake Passmore, who placed fourth with 386.30, and Mohamed Farouk, who finished fifth with 367.50, giving Miami three of the top five finishers. Santoro’s standout dive of the night, a forward 3½ somersault in pike, earned 77.55 points and underscored the freshman’s poise under pressure.

With multiple podium finishes and valuable team points already secured, Miami diving made one thing clear: the Hurricanes intend to be a major factor in this year’s ACC Championships. The competition continues Monday in Atlanta.