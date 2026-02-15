Hurricanes defeat Lehigh 17-11 in Valentine’s Day slugfest

On a night built for romance, Alex Sosa and Derek Williams fell in love with the long ball, combining for four home runs in Miami’s 17-11 rout of Lehigh

Batting four and five in the lineup, Sosa and Williams went back-to-back in the second and fifth inning. Not something you see everyday.

Both of Williams’ home runs were solo shots to left field while Sosa hit a two-run home run in the fifth. The pair combined for 5 RBIs and after the fifth inning the score was 12-5.

Sosa, the NC State transfer, continued to show his offensive prowess after his two-hit, four-RBI performance highlighted by a three-run home run on opening night.

With the bases loaded, and two outs in the bottom of the first, Transfer shortstop Vance Sheahan got his first big moment as a Hurricane. On an 0-1 pitch, Sheahan roped a ball over the first baseman’s glove and into the right field corner. He cleared the bases, diving into third just before the tag to give Miami a 5-3 lead.

Sophomore Lazaro Collera made his first collegiate start, and took some time for the Miami native to adjust.

The Mountain Hawks got on the board first for the second straight night. Senior outfielder Dom Patrizi hit a leadoff single then scored on a passed ball. A few batters later, infielder Aidan Quinn blasted a two-run homer to left field.

Lehigh’s bats let it loose in the top of the fourth. Collera surrendered his second home run, as infielder Raffaele Rogers hit a shot to left field. With two runners on, Patrizi picked up an RBI on a base hit to right-center field and putting the Mountain Hawks within three runs.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Sophomore Right-handed Pitcher AJ Ciscar watches his pitch on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Collera ended his season-debut pitching 3.2 innings, surrendering seven hits, five runs while striking out seven.

Nebraska transfer TJ Coats made his first appearance out of the bullpen for the Hurricanes. Despite loud contact early — giving a home run to first baseman Trystan Crawford — Coats went on a stretch of throwing four strikeouts in a row and did a superb job in 3.1 innings of long relief, picking up the win.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, errors and walks led to the bases loaded. Lehigh pitcher Tommy Lamar walked in a run and FIU transfer first baseman Brylan West picked up his first hit and RBI. Miami held a commanding 15-6 lead.

Freshman catcher Alonzo Alvarez and outfielder Mason Greenhouse each recorded their first collegiate hits, highlighting a night full of firsts.

Greenhouse picked up an RBI single in the eighth to score Fabio Peralta. Freshman Donovan Jeffery followed that up with a sacrifice fly that scored Alonzo Alvarez.

Jack Durso, a freshman from New York, pitched the final two innings in relief. He got banged up in his first appearance, surrendering five hits and five RBI’s.

The Mountain Hawks defensive woes took them out of the game as they had three errors and gave up a plethora of unearned runs.

Miami only led in the hit column by two, 15 to Lehigh’s 13.

The Hurricanes will look for the series sweep on Sunday at noon against Lehigh. Sophomore Tate DeRias will toe the slab for Miami, facing Lehigh’s Shane O’Neill.