UM faces fine following men’s basketball upset win against North Carolina

The University of Miami faces a $50,000 fine from the ACC after fans stormed the court following the Hurricanes 77-74 upset victory over the No.11 North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Immediately after the final buzzer, fans flooded the court, surrounding players, officials, coaches and staff.

The ACC issued the fine in accordance with its event security policy, marking Miami’s first violation of the league’s court storming rule.

The policy is intended to protect the well-being and safety of fans, officials, coaches and student-athletes.

Under conference rules, the $50,000 fine will be deducted from the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Fund, which is administered by the ACC and supports student-athletes pursuing a graduate education.

ACC penalties escalate for repeat offenses within a two-year period. The rules state that a second offense would cost $100,000 and each subsequent offense results in a $200,000 penalty.

UM, now 19-5 overall, were celebrating its first win over a ranked opponent this season under first-year head coach Jai Lucas.

And while he didn’t endorse the court storming, Lucas heaped praise onto the 7,355 fans in attendance Tuesday night.

“I just want to thank the fans who showed up for us, especially the students,” Lucas said postgame. “This is what I envisioned this building being, and what we have to make it moving forward.”

Lucas has led a turnaround campaign, guiding the Hurricanes from the bottom of the ACC standings last season into NCAA tournament contenders.

With a trademark win on the board, Lucas is now tasked with keeping the momentum going for Miami as the Canes hit the road to face another ACC foe in NC State this Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4:00 p.m. EST.