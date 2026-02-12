The Coconut Grove Arts Festival brings emerging artists and musicians

Lace up your best walking shoes and get those cameras ready, because the 62nd annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival kicks off on Feb. 14.

This outdoor festival is located south of downtown Miami along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive, overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The event will run through President’s Day weekend for three full days, Feb. 14 – 16, from 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and until 5p.m. on Monday.

It will feature over 275 artists from around the world, who will display their crafts in individual booths where their art will be available for purchase.

These displays include art in over 15 mediums, ranging from paintings and charcoal drawings composed on canvas to handheld pieces in the form of glass, clay and wood. Live art demonstrations will also occur intermittently throughout the festival

Alongside many professionals, the festival also has an ‘Emerging Artists’ section that highlights up-and-coming artists participating in a two-year educational program funded by the event.

For many of these amateur craftsmen, this is their first opportunity to showcase their work for the public.

In addition to the wide variety of art displays, the festival also provides food and drinks from various, diverse restaurants and vendors and oftentimes presents live cooking demonstrations from seasoned local chefs.

Live music, animal shows and dance parties targeted towards a younger audience round out the festival’s offerings, making it a fun-filled day for the whole family.Tickets can be purchased in person at the event or in advance online here.