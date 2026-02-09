Miami WBB falls to Florida State 87-70, dropping to last place in ACC standings

Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball lost to in-state rival Florida State 87-70 on Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee, extending their losing streak and dropping to last place in ACC standings.

The Hurricanes fell to 12-12 overall and 4-9 in conference play, marking their fourth consecutive loss, despite Florida State entering the matchup 8-16 overall and 3-9 in ACC play.

The Seminoles set the tone early, holding Miami scoreless for the first four minutes, while opening on a 6-0 run. Candance Keptikou scored Miami’s first points in the paint, followed by a basket from Gal Raviv, to cut the score to 6-5.

Miami briefly took its first lead with 2:50 remaining in the quarter, but Florida State regained control to end the period 13-12. The Canes in the opening quarter shot 20% from field goal and were 1-of-8 in three pointers.

Miami opened the second quarter with a 14-13 lead, but Florida State converted Miami’s fouls and forced five turnovers to swing momentum. The Hurricanes offensively struggled, shooting 2-of-7 from the free throw line and 7-of-6 in field goals. By halftime the Seminoles led 42-31.

Florida State came out strong in the third quarter, opening the half with three straight baskets, extending the lead 48-31. The Seminoles continued the run, scoring 21 points and pushing the lead to 68-46 by the end of the quarter. Miami continued to show offensive issues, scoring 33% from field goal and 14% from beyond the arc.

Although the Hurricanes opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, gradually closing the scoring gap to 12 points, the Seminoles secured the win 87-70.

Despite the Canes’ having three players in double digits, Ra Shaya Kyle with 23 points, Raviv with 17, and Ahnay Adams with 13 points, Miami’s inconsistencies proved costly. The Canes’ finished 26-of-72 in field goals, 5-for-26 in three pointers, and committed 13 turnovers.

To snap the losing streak, the Hurricanes need to address turnovers and inconsistency offensively.

The Canes will return to Miami for a bye week before traveling to play Boston College on Sunday, Feb. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.