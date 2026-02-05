Mahoney-Pearson Residential College demolition preparations begin

The University of Miami began construction around Mahoney-Pearson Residential College, marking the start of the building’s transformation into Gables Village.​ The University announced its plans to demolish Mahoney-Pearson in November, which has housed first-year students since 1958.

An email sent to residents on Friday, Jan. 30 warned about increased construction activity, temporary route changes, and increased signage in and around affected areas.

The email clarified that during construction, pedestrians should expect temporary route adjustments near residential buildings and dining facilities, signage, possible noise and dust disruptions during the day and short-term access limitations in specific areas.

“Our priority is your safety,” HRL told residents in the email. “Steps are being taken to clearly communicate changes, maintain safe pathways, and reduce inconvenience as much as possible.”

“Housing & Residential Life sent out an email notice so it wasn’t too surprising,” Cooper Caldwell, a Mahoney resident, said. “I’m currently unbothered but maybe it’ll get more bothersome.”

Residents have been advised to follow posted signage and detour instructions, allow extra time when walking near construction zones and stay alert around active work areas.

“I thought that seeing the digger was really exciting so close to campus,” Parker Caldwell, a Mahoney resident, said. “I don’t [find] it to be too annoying because I don’t have a car.”

The activity around Mahoney-Pearson will impact students’ access to White Lot, the parking around the outside of Mahoney-Pearson, and Teal Lot, also known as the Mahoney-Pearson garage.

Commuters like Victoria Marciniak, who park in the lots surrounding Mahoney-Pearson are frustrated by the construction.

“The construction has led to congestion in parking spaces and traffic,” Victoria Marciniak, a commuter student, said. “Teal Lot has become the spillover garage for White Lot parking users and we have been limited to access via Ponce de Leon Blvd, which causes unexpected delays in trying to get to class.”

It is unknown how long the preparatory construction will take. The University of Miami has not yet responded to the Hurricane’s request for comment.