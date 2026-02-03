The sensational outfits from the 2026 Grammys

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards delivered some of the most talked about fashion moments this year. From daring red-carpet statements to performance outfits that blurred the lines between music and fashion art, this year’s ceremony was a runway as much as a celebration of music.

Tyler, the Creator

Hip-hop innovator Tyler, the Creator brought a cinematic energy to his Grammy performance that matched his reputation for boundary-pushing art.

Taking the stage with a cinematic two-part set that transitioned from a bright green soldier-inspired uniform to an all-red ensemble, Tyler’s performance of “Thought I Was Dead” and “Sugar on My Tongue” was theatrical and unforgettable.

Amid staged explosions, dancers, and a larger-than-life set, his fashion choices – complete with a bold hairstyle and wardrobe change – perfectly mirrored his genre-defying sound and larger-than-life personality.

In a night full of glamor, Tyler’s performance reminded everyone that style isn’t just what you wear, it’s what you do with it.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s red-carpet fashion embodied classic Hollywood with a modern twist. She shimmered in a crystal-covered Valentino gown that captured the lights and the cameras alike, blending timeless elegance with contemporary sparkle.

For her performance of “Man Child,” Sabrina Carpenter ditched classic glam in favor of a cheeky, conversation-starting costume: a retro-inspired flight attendant outfit that oozed confidence.

The tailored mini dress, complete with structured details and polished accessories, leaned into a playful, almost satirical take on femininity and power, perfectly mirroring the song’s sharp, cheeky lyrics.

Fans online couldn’t stop talking about how the look transformed a pop performance into a fully realized character moment, proving Carpenter knows exactly how to use fashion to elevate her storytelling on stage.

Chappell Roan

Few outfits sparked conversation like Chappell Roan’s daring Mugler gown. Designed as a modern reinterpretation of a late-1990s Thierry Mugler couture piece, the sheer maroon dress was held together (quite literally) by sculptural hardware and adorned with dramatic faux tattoos that covered much of her body.

It was unapologetically bold, and exactly the kind of experimental fashion moment the Grammys live for. While some viewers were stunned, many praised Roan for pushing fashion to its artistic edge.

Justin Bieber

In one of the most talked-about performance looks of the night, Justin Bieber took the Grammy stage in an intimate, raw aesthetic: shirtless, wearing only silk boxers and socks, playing his guitar under a single spotlight.

This minimalist contrast to the couture-heavy red carpet, where he’d arrived in a structured Balenciaga suit with a striking necklace, became a symbolic moment of vulnerability and artistic honesty.

Fans were buzzing online about his audacious choice to let the music (and him) stand front and center, whereas in recent years he’s been one to keep most things private.

Lady Gaga

No Grammy fashion roundup would be complete without Lady Gaga, and this year she didn’t disappoint. On the red carpet, she arrived in a dramatic black feathered gown from Matières Fécales that seemed to merge high couture with wing-like silhouettes, glamorous yet theatrical.

But it was her “Abracadabra” performance that truly sent the internet spiraling. Gaga took the stage wearing a striking, almost otherworldly headpiece that framed her face like a piece of living sculpture, instantly becoming one of the night’s most dissected fashion moments.

The headpiece elevated the performance into something ritualistic and surreal, reminding audiences that when it comes to merging fashion, theatrics and pop culture, Gaga is still operating in a league of her own.

Heidi Klum

Model and fashion risk-taker Heidi Klum pulled off one of the most talked-about red-carpet statements of the night in a custom latex gown designed to resemble a sculpted nude form.

Klum’s intentional shock aesthetic, edgy yet meticulously crafted, ensured her spot in the conversation alongside more traditional glamour looks. It was bold, divisive and undeniably memorable.

Addison Rae

Rounding out the list of standout moments was Addison Rae, who opted for a crisp white Alaïa gown featuring a dramatic plunging neckline and tiered skirt that gave the classic silhouette a contemporary spin.

The look was elegant, bold, and perfectly aligned with the buzz around her breakout year, a reminder that understated silhouettes can still make a strong statement on a night full of extremes.

From Tyler, the Creator’s theatrical performance fits to Chappell Roan’s couture spectacle, the 2026 Grammys proved once again that music and fashion are inseparable on the biggest night in music. Whether it was Gaga’s dark glamour, Bieber’s raw performance moment or Klum’s shock couture, every outfit told a story and got people talking.