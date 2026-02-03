Shalala Student Center evacuated due to false fire alarm

The Shalala Student Center was evacuated after a fire alarm sounded on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at approximately 1:55 p.m.

University of Miami Police Department officials at the scene quickly determined that students could safely return.

According to the University of Miami, the smoke detector’s activation originated in the Rathskeller area. To comply with safety regulations, the building was briefly evacuated.

“There was no fire or emergency condition, and the situation was quickly resolved and [the] building cleared for re-occupancy,” said the University of Miami in a statement to The Miami Hurricane.

The Donna E. Shalala Student Center — renamed in 2015 to honor UM’s first female president — celebrated its grand opening in 2013. Home to 24-7 study spaces, several club offices and large meeting rooms, Shalala is typically occupied by hundreds of students at any given time.