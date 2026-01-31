A Hurricane heartbreak: Losing the national championship

As red and white confetti burst from the cannons and began to fall following the national championship game, I realized the celebration had officially started. But it wasn’t for us.

It’s been almost two weeks since the loss, and it still hurts.

For many UM faculty, students, alumni and Miami natives, the loss wasn’t just a regular football game, it was an emotional closing and heartbreak shared by thousands.

In the last two minutes of the game, time itself seemed to slow down.

Miami prevented Indiana from scoring a crucial touchdown. Indiana ended their possession with a field goal, boosting the score to 27-21, which would unfortunately be the last points scored during the game.

Miami got a hold of the ball, and with 1:30 left, it seemed that all hope wasn’t lost. Each first down had the Miami crowd erupting, but many began to hold their breath — myself included.

A crucial catch from CJ Daniels pushed Miami to an important first down, but time was running out. Less than one minute was left for the Canes to make history. After ending the infamous Fiesta Bowl curse and pulling off other last-minute wins this season against Ole Miss, it felt like the Hurricanes were destined to emerge victorious in this game too.

I could practically taste the confetti. With 51 seconds left, Miami’s student section was so tense, no one moved a muscle.

Everyone was on their feet. Phones were out and hearts were pounding. People began grabbing strangers, reassuring each other that we would win the game. At that moment, we all shared one common trait — being a Hurricane.

I could already see the parades, the parties, the state-wide celebration and even the small chance that all classes would be canceled the next day. I saw a win that would prove to the sports world that the “U” had finally returned to glory.

But then came the last play of the game.

With a first down and less than a minute left, Carson Beck scrambled to find someone. When the ball left his hands, it was like the world held its breath and everything was moving in slow motion.

When I saw a player in a red jersey catch the ball, a pain hit my chest, and I came back to reality. It was like getting the wind knocked out of you. A single interception had just ended our season and our hopes at a 2026 national championship win.

Most of Miami’s student section rushed out of the stadium within seconds of the catch. Not only a feeling of sadness, but a feeling of embarrassment washed over me. A painful, public, beatdown at home that was watched by millions.

As thousands of Miami fans fled our home stadium, Indiana fans stayed behind, relishing in a historic moment for their community.

I finally realized our historic run was over, and that I did, in fact, have class tomorrow.

So, even though Miami didn’t get the parade, the confetti or the trophy, we made history, and I gained a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will talk about for years.

I got to see thousands of UM alumni return to Miami and support the community. I even spoke with a 2004 graduate who experienced a similar loss in 2002. We swapped stories about campus, and laughed about things that only a Hurricane would understand.

Now, with a new quarterback and several returning players, ‘Canes fans are hoping for a continued legacy of success in the seasons to come.