The lasting legacy of Katie Meier

After nearly two decades of shaping University of Miami’s women’s basketball, Katie Meier will be honored Thursday, Jan. 29th, for a legacy built on leadership, loyalty and long lasting relationships.

For 19 years, Meier shaped what women’s basketball looks like for Miami. Over her years, she led the Hurricanes to 11 seasons with 20 or more wins, guided the team to 13 postseason appearances and has set the all-time record for wins for a basketball coach at Miami with 343 career wins.

From her time playing at Duke to her professional career overseas in Belgium, Meier consistently has emphasized the importance of education. Even in her final year at Duke, despite battling a knee injury, she extended her academic journey by earning a master’s degree in teaching English at Duke.

Coaching, however, was not always a part of Meier’s plan. While playing overseas, she knew she only wanted to play basketball.

“I saw how hard it was for the women that were coaching in the era I was playing because of the whole history of Title IX, and it was not close to equal,” said Meier. “It was a frustrating, emotional, and thankless job, so I thought I was too emotional to be that frustrated.”

Title IX, implemented in 1972, is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational program or institution receiving federal funding, guaranteeing equal academic and athletic opportunities for all students. However, the full implementation was gradual, resulting in persistent inequalities between men’s and women’s sports for decades.

That mindset shifted when she was required to coach a youth team twice a week. Although she was hesitant at first, Meier fell in love with coaching.

“It was my favorite thing I did,” said Meier. “I just loved it. Those young kids I coached are still in my life.”

Before concluding the first half down 32-38, Head Coach Katie Meier coaches her team on defense during the narrow loss against FSU. Photo credit: Charisma Jones

After beginning her head coaching career in Charlotte, Meier eventually found her way to the University of Miami. While Miami was not initially at the top of her list, she was drawn in by Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Pat Whitely’s belief in student life and impact of athletics.

“I looked at her during the whole interview thinking ‘please pick me,’ Meier said.

A standout player herself, Meier earned Freshman All-American honors at Duke in 1986 and was named Kodak WBCA District 2 All-American accolades in 1990. She was later inducted into both the Duke and University of Miami Halls of Fame.

Despite her on-court success, Meier says it was not the wins or losses that define her career but the relationships she built along the way.“I lost my father over this past June, and I can not tell you the amount of ex-staff and players that came all the way to Chicago for the funeral,” said Meier. “It was incredible, you feel like you have built a family.”

Even during challenges on and off the court, Meier said Miami’s culture always pushed her forward. “Someone [will] grab you from the back of your neck and yank you up and say, you are a Hurricane, quit crying, and go build a legacy,” she said.

With a resume that includes coaching 30 professional players, six All-American honorees, six WNBA picks, and an AP National Coach of the Year, Meier insists the accolades were never the goal.

“I was not trying to do anything except build leaders,” she said.

The honoring of coach Meier is set to take place ahead of Miami’s tipoff against Duke at the Watsco Center at 8 p.m.