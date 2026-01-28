’Canes Science Bowl brings STEM education to more students

University of Miami student Sabrina Cuba and graduate Alberti Regalado started the ’Canes Science Bowl to build an interest in STEM education in current ’Canes and pre-college education students.

Adriana Gonzalez and Aaliyah Davis, the new ’Cane Science Bowl presidents, are keeping the dream alive. They will host the annual spring ’Canes Science Bowl with their fellow club members and student volunteers serving as moderators, scorers and timekeepers on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21.

“Our members not only manage the large-scale academic events, they are also there to mentor and inspire the next generation of scientists,” Gonzalez said.

’Canes Science Bowl hosts volunteer training sessions, science outreach activities and leads STEM activities at Ponce De Leon Middle School and Henry S West Laboratory School throughout the year. Student volunteers can receive up to 40 volunteer hours at ’Canes Science Bowl events.

‘Canes Science Bowl managing the ‘Canes Science Bowl Miami Kids competition on Oct. 23, 2023. Photo Courtesy of ‘Canes Science Bowl.

Gonzalez and Davis create new science learning strategies with the club to develop memorable experiences with STEM education in aspiring scientists. They work to bring high school students to UM to show them the resources and opportunities STEM students have at the college of engineering and arts and sciences.

Fostering a love for science in young students and connecting UM students’ passion for science into service is a top priority for the ’Canes Science Bowl.

“We want ’Canes Science Bowl to be known not just for hosting science competitions in spring, but for creating lasting educational impact in South Florida,” Davis said.



