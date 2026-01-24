Miami diver Chiara Pellacani named Women’s Diver of the Year

Senior Miami diver Chiara Pellacani has been named the European Aquatic Awards’ Women’s Diving Athlete of the Year, adding another accolade to an already decorated collegiate and international career.

The honor comes on the heels of her being named ACC Women’s Co-Diver of the Week, further cementing her status as one of UM’s most elite competitors.

The European Aquatic Awards honor athletes across aquatic sports, recognizing excellence at the highest level of international competition. Pellacani’s selection reflects not just her results, but her longevity and influence within international and collegiate diving, as she remained a consistent fixture on the world stage.

A two-time Olympian representing Italy at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games, Pellacani has continued to translate her international success into formidable dominance at the collegiate level. Some of her most recent additions to her résumé include being the defending 2025 NCAA National Champion in the 1-meter dive, the 2025 CSCAA Diver of the Year and the 2025 ACC Women’s Diver of the Year.

Thus far this season, she has been a consistent leader for the Hurricanes, setting the tone across multiple meets and anchoring UM women’s diving performances. She has earned NCAA All-America honors in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events, routinely delivering high-difficulty dives with precision, control, and composure.

Her performances have not only boosted Miami’s team scores but have also served as a benchmark for consistency within the ACC.

At Miami, Pellacani’s leadership extends beyond the scoreboard. Recently honored during Senior Night, she has helped lead the program through high-pressure meets while maintaining the standard expected of a nationally competitive team.

With the ACC Swim & Dive Championships coming up in February, Pellacani’s momentum positions her and the Hurricanes for a strong showing. As she continues to balance international acclaim with collegiate competition, this most recent honor serves as both a recognition of past achievements and a signal that her best performances may still lay ahead.