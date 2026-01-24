Kimpson shines, but Miami WBB falls 74-66 to Notre Dame

It’s been a tough week for Miami athletics.

On Monday, the Miami football lost in the National Championship game to Indiana. On Tuesday, Miami men’s basketball lost its first home game of the season in a crushing defeat to rival Florida State. And on Thursday, Miami women’s basketball fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 74-66 in South Bend, Ind.

Despite the loss, Amarachi Kimpson set a career high by scoring 21 points, followed by Ahnay Adams with 17 points, and Ra Shaya Kyle recording her thirteenth double-double of the season.

After falling to North Carolina last week and Notre Dame Thursday, the Hurricanes are now 11–8 overall and 3–5 in ACC play. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish improved to 13–6 overall and 5–3 in the ACC.

The Canes’ offense started strong, taking a five-point lead within the first three minutes until the Fighting Irish answered back to tie the game at 7–7.

Miami responded with a 9–1 run to take an eight-point advantage and led the first quarter 27–25, as Kimpson led the Canes with 12 points.

In the second quarter, neither team scored in the first three minutes until Gal Raviv finished a reverse layup to push the Canes’ lead to 27–17. However, the Fighting Irish answered back with a 12–2 run to tie the game at 29–29. The Canes continued to battle and took advantage heading into the second half with a 41–36 lead.

At halftime, the Hurricanes were still leading the scoreboard, forcing seven turnovers and recording seven assists in the opening half to stay ahead of the Fighting Irish. In the third quarter, Notre Dame scored nine points while holding Miami scoreless in the first three minutes, allowing the Irish to take their first lead at 45–41. UM fought back against Notre Dame’s offense and regained the lead at 56–54.

While Miami led for most of the game, Notre Dame tied the score at 61–61 with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter and dominated the remainder of the game, defeating the Hurricanes 74–66.

Miami will continue its road trip as they head to Dallas to play SMU, then return home to face Duke next Thursday night at the Watsco Center. It will be a special night on Jan. 29, as the Canes women’s basketball team will honor Katie Meier, the program’s winningest coach.