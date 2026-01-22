Missouri defensive end Damon Wilson II commits to Miami

Miami has landed one of the top defensive prospects in the portal cycle, securing the commitment of Missouri edge Damon Wilson II.

The Hurricanes beat out Ohio State for the top-10 overall portal prospect, bringing the Florida native back to the Sunshine State.

Listed at 6-foot–4 and 250 pounds, the rising senior spent two years at Georgia before his breakout 2025 season where he racked up 9 sacks, 23 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles.

He fits the style of Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman as an aggressive down field rusher who causes chaos with incredible power and burst off the edge. Wilson particularly shined in the pass rush, leading the Tigers with 54 pressures and QB hurries with 37.

Wilson is a Florida native who applied his trade at Venice — the high school of incoming freshman edge rusher Asharri Charles. In his original 2023 class, Wilson was a five-star and one of the top-50 recruits in the country.

After losing the dynamic edge rushing duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to the upcoming draft, the Hurricanes made a key splash in landing Wilson who is projected to raise the ceiling of the Hurricane pass rush.

Wilson joins WR Vandrevius Jones, WR Cam Vaughn, DB Omar Thompson, DT Jarquez Carter, and kickers Jack Olsen and Jake Weinberg as the ’Canes current portal haul, with more moves to come.