Donald Trump and Marco Rubio attended the Miami-Indiana championship game

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the Miami-Indiana championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Jan. 19.

Rubio, who was born in Miami, is also a UM Law alum who advocated for Miami to make the playoffs, even though his son is a redshirt sophomore for the Florida Gators. On the sidelines, Rubio predicted a Miami win, though the ‘Canes ended up falling short to Indiana with a score of 21-27.

Trump was accompanied by members of his family at the game, including Kai Trump, who is committed to joining Miami Athletics on the women’s golf team starting fall of 2026. At the time of the game, he had not publicly voiced support for the ’Canes, but he congratulated both teams before kickoff through a statement released through the White House.

“Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship,” the statement said. “God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!”

Trump and Rubio’s appearance at the game Monday night brought a larger security presence to Hard Rock Stadium.

When a current or former president attends a public sporting event, the Secret Service oversees security efforts. When Trump attended the Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in 2025, they coordinated with local law enforcement, stadium security and emergency responders.

Fans attending the game encountered a higher law enforcement presence and additional security screening upon entry.