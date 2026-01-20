Hurricanes Track & Field indoor season starts in historic fashion at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational

On Friday, the Miami Hurricanes Track & Field team headed to Gainesville to take part in the Jimmy Carnes Invitational and secured two school records.

Graduate distance runner Natalie Varela broke the school’s 1000m with a time of 2:44:90. Gabriella Grissom also had a fantastic time in the 100m, moving into second best all time, clocking in at 2:48:13

In the men’s 1000m, Sophomore Prescott Noll finished with a time 2:29:22 to record the program’s fifth-fastest time.

Junior sprinter Ace Malone made history breaking the 300m school record with a time of 32. 70 while George Franks finished second all-time at 32.88.

On the Women’s side of the 300m, senior Sanaa Hebron ran a 37.69 in the women’s 300m to record the program’s second-fastest time as Janay Moorer set the fifth-fastest time at 38.10.

Desmond Coleman recorded the fourth-longest men’s weight throw in program history at 20.83 meters, while Heath Vernor improved on his fifth-best mark with a throw of 19.79 meters.

Miami took home all the medals in women’s weight throws as Jocelyn Pringle (20.48m), Tania Da Silva (20.16m) and Calea Jackson (19.60m) finished in the top three.

In the men’s high jump, senior Kennedy Sauder took home first place with a clearance of 2.05m. Dominique Johnson placed third in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 12.85m.

To cap off the meet, the women’s 4×400 relay team finished second with a time of 3:39.17.

The Hurricanes look to continue its success at the Razorbacks Invitational in Fayetteville Arkansas on Jan. 30-31.