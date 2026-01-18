UM football legend Michael Irvin portrayed on ‘Saturday Night Live’

UM football legend Michael Irvin was portrayed on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, Jan. 17. The episode was hosted by “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard with musical guest A$AP Rocky as the first show of the year.

Irvin was portrayed by new cast member Kam Patterson who was introduced for the show’s 51st season. The bit aired on “Weekend Update,” a segment that often parodies current events and is hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

During the sketch, Che asked if Irvin’s character was “already on 10,” highlighting his high-energy personality.

“That’s just me, Michael,” he said. “My resting heart rate is a perfect score: 16,000.”

Che played into Irvin’s high-energy personality, asked him how he stays in shape and if Indiana would come to Miami and win. Irvin’s character said he needed to get to the game early and would be “running there.”

“I figure if I leave now, hop on 95 depending on weather and traffic, it should take me about six and a half hours,” he said.

Irvin’s character then threw up the famous “U” at the end of the sketch.

Michael Irvin attended the University of Miami where he set school records and earned the nickname “the Playmaker.” Irvin won a national championship for the ’Canes in 1987 and is a three-time super bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys.

Irvin is known for his energetic personality on the sideline and his undeniable support for the ’Canes. He could be seen on the sideline during almost every game this season and has supported the team on and off the field.

Irvin and the Miami Hurricanes have gained national attention for the team’s record breaking run to this year’s national championship that will be played at home in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Irvin was selected as the honorary captain for the Hurricanes for the national championship game.

Miami is set to face the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19. at 7:30 p.m.