Hurricanes WBB come up short against UNC in 73-62 Loss 

The Miami women’s basketball team dropped its first ACC road game of the season on Thursday night against North Carolina 73-62 in Chapel Hill.

Miami opened the game competitively, leading three different times in the first quarter. Despite shooting 27% from field goal, 30% from beyond the arc, the Hurricanes outrebounded the Tarheels 14-11. Nine of Miami’s first points came from the three point-range, keeping the game within a two-point margin for more than seven minutes. By the end of the quarter, Miami trailed 15-13, with five different players contributing to the score.

North Carolina extended its lead in the early second quarter, but Miami responded. Ahnay Adams and Amarchi Kimpson scored on consecutive possessions to tie the game at 17-17. Kimpson continued to lead the Canes’ offensively, helping Miami regain control and close the second half strong. The Hurricanes entered halftime with a 34-32 lead.

The Tar Heels started the second half with momentum, opening with an 11-2 run to reclaim the lead. North Carolina pushed the margin to double digits later in the quarter following a technical foul from Candace Kpetikou. By the end of the third quarter, the score was 56-46.

North Carolina maintained control in the fourth quarter, opening with a 7-0 run. Miami struggled offensively, shooting 35% in field goal and 25% from three-point range in the final period. Despite 16 point performances from both Kimpson and Gal Raviv, the Hurricanes were unable to keep pace as the Tar Heels secured the win 73-62.

Miami finished the game shooting 21-of-61 from the field and 8-of-32 beyond the arc, while committing 12 turnovers. Improving shooting consistency, limiting turnovers, and sustaining defensive intensity will be key for the Hurricanes as they move farther along into ACC play.

The Hurricanes now sit 11-7 overall and 3-4 in conference action. Miami will next travel to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame on Jan. 22. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.