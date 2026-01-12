How Miami–Indiana became college football’s most exclusive — and expensive — game

The cheapest non-student affiliated seat to watch Miami play Indiana for the national title currently costs over $3,000, proving that college football’s biggest night has officially outgrown the student budget.

With tickets starting around $3,000 and climbing to just under $50,000, this Hurricanes–Hoosiers match up isn’t just a sporting event — it’s a luxury commodity, and one of the most expensive collegiate football games in history.

Indiana, fresh off its Peach Bowl victory and an undefeated season, is coming to Hard Rock Stadium to face Miami at home in the Hurricanes’ first national championship appearance in 24 years.

The result is a matchup few saw coming between two programs that have rewritten the sport’s expectations.

And for fans hoping to witness it in person, the price of entry has never been higher.

As of Friday morning, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was listed at $3,082 in Section 313, Row 29. Ticketmaster followed closely behind at $3,177, while SeatGeek’s lowest seat was $3,195 — all for views from the upper corners of Hard Rock Stadium. And that’s before the listings abandon reality entirely.

Because second-row box seats are currently listed for as much as $49,884.

“On one hand, they can charge whatever they want because no one has to go to the game. But on the other hand, it feels a bit like a scam,” junior UM student Allie Senker said. “[Students] are the closest people to the players themselves, and we already pay so much money to go to this school that I don’t see why we shouldn’t have priority for a game we’re playing in.”

A finite number of student tickets for Miami students were up for grabs and officially went on sale Jan. 12 at noon. Students awaited patiently, credit cards in hand, for a generational chance to watch the Hurricanes play for the national championship in person.

Waiting in an online queue to purchase tickets were freshmen students Lauren Hernandez and Joshua Fernandez.

“There’s definitely a cap on what we’re going to pay,” Hernandez said, the price for student tickets still unknown. “We’re students. We can’t pay thousands.”

“There’s definitely a cap on what we can pay,” Fernandez confirmed.

“$275 is our cap, but we think it’s going to be a lot more,” Hernandez continued.

When students were finally prompted to purchase their tickets, they were faced with a $485 price tag.

According to a UM parents-only Facebook group, Indiana students were allegedly provided with free tickets to the championship game, a stark contrast to Miami students who paid $485 for theirs. In spite of these high prices, tickets sold out quickly, with UM students citing it took anywhere from eight to 18 minutes to do so.

For the majority of students who were unlucky in their endeavor to purchase student tickets, they are now forced to step outside the safety net of chance and giveaways and are dropped straight into the resale economy — where, in this case, student budgets go to die.

The resale market has transformed a college football game, traditionally the most democratic of America’s many sporting rituals, into a gated experience reserved for those who can treat four figures like pocket change.

What was once about squeezing into metal bleachers with your friends now comes with a luxury price tag and a velvet rope.