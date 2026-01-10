Why Miami just won’t break: Takeaways from Miami’s national title berth

It’s been more than two decades since the ’Canes had the chance to play in the National Title game.

And after their 31-27 Fiesta Bowl win over Ole Miss, the Miami Hurricanes sit one win away from returning to national glory.

The pinnacle is in sight, and the elusive ‘Number six’ could finally return to Miami after a long, long wait.

Here’s what we learned from Miami’s all-time classic Fiesta Bowl win over No.6 Ole Miss.

“Cristo-ball” always finds a way

Miami football isn’t pretty, it’s gritty, tough and physical — but ultimately a winner.

The Hurricanes dominated the stat sheet, racking up more than double the time of possession compared to Ole Miss, alongside 459 yards of offense.

At first glance the stats tell you this game should’ve been a rout, yet momentum swung back and forth all night between the sides, and it just felt like one of those games where Miami was letting it slip.

Penalties, missed tackles, failed drives in the opponents half — the ’Canes shot themselves in the foot all night which culminated in Ole Miss taking the 27-24 lead with just more than three minutes remaining.

’Canes fans sat shell shocked at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, hands on their head in utter despair.

It felt like Miami was going to relive the same nightmare its lived for the past 20-plus years:

“Always the bridesmaid and never the bride.”

But UM head coach Mario Cristobal and quarterback Carson Beck had other plans, looking to not only save the season, but save the logo and the hope for the program.

What followed was a surgical drive where Beck drove down the field using all three of his wideouts and culminated with him scampering into the endzone to take the lead with under 20 seconds to play.

This isn’t the U of old, but this is the U of now.

The ’Canes have lived by this mantra all year, and while they may not be the swag-filled fireworks show of the old national title sides, they’ve made their own path — one that has righted the wrongs of the past decades.

Legends fill the sidelines, fans travel around the country to cheer their team and there’s hope once again in South Florida.

Photo Credit: David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Members of the Miami Hurricanes celebrate in front of the Fiesta Bowl Trophy on Jan. 8, 2026

Boots Laced

Whenever one thinks about Miami wide receivers, typically the first players mentioned are freshman phenom Malachi Toney and spectacular catch specialist CJ Daniels.

And while the two are undoubtedly stars on this Hurricane roster, the unsung hero all season has been BYU transfer Keelan Marion.

The senior wasn’t expected to be crucial to the passing game — seen as more of a kick return threat as he was named an All-American last year at the position.

Fast forward to 2026 with more than 700 receiving yards under his belt, Marion has proved key to this ’Canes passing attack.

In the biggest game of the season the Georgia native racked up 114 yards and a touchdown, giving Ole Miss defenders fits all night.

“Keelan [Marion] is such a talented wide receiver,” Beck said postgame. “Our chemistry really started to increase in that middle part of the season and ever since then, we’ve been locked in. He had an unbelievable game tonight … I’m just super proud of him.”

Whether it was 30 yards down the field or quick seven-yard out routes, Marion consistently found himself open as a go-to target for Miami — and when he wasn’t open, he was drawing penalties from the Rebels’ defensive backs.

For those who pay close attention to the ’Canes, his performance was no surprise.

Marion went viral last month with his reaction to Miami’s CFP berth, telling his teammates to “lace their boots.”

It’s safe to say his boots are laced for a National Championship opportunity in just over a week’s time.

Photo Credit: David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion celebrates against Ole Miss on Jan. 8, 2026

Give Beck his flowers

He’s a sixth-year redshirt senior whose collegiate career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, and yet the one consistent factor in Beck’s career is winning.

Across his three years of being a starter, Beck is 38-5 with his team always in contention for a national title.

Sure you could put it down to the great rosters he’s played on but at the end of the day the ball is in the quarterbacks hands every play — and he’s one of the best in the country when it matters most.

Down three with the season in his hands, Beck led a legacy drive which concluded with his three yard scramble into the endzone to send the Miami faithful into a frenzy.

“I told them we got three minutes for the rest of our lives,” Beck said postgame. “Nothing else matters.”

Beck’s impressive night included three total touchdowns and 268 yards passing — honored with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Offensive Player of the Game for his efforts.

And one can’t help but think back to the Hurricanes two losses in the middle of the regular season, where the blame could largely be placed on Beck for his interceptions.

“There was a lot of adversity that not only I faced individually, but that we faced as a team,” Beck said. “We really banded together and showed that we believe in connection; that we just don’t fake it. This team is really a family.”

He could’ve crumbled, he could’ve given up, he could’ve let the season slip away, but the veteran put his pads on and went to work, leading the ’Canes to 7-0 following the SMU loss.

Beck was the man when it mattered most, and it sure would be poetic if number 11 can emulate Ken Dorsey and bring a championship home back to Miami.

On theme for this ’Canes side, the road won’t be easy, taking on No.1 seed Indiana with 60 minutes left to decide the 2026 National Champion.

Kickoff for the National Championship is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan. 19.