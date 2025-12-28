Hurricanes WBB cruise past Stetson 77-45 to close out non-conference play

Miami women’s basketball closed its non-conference slate with a convincing 77-45 win over Stetson on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play, using the matchup as a final tune-up before returning to ACC conference action.

Miami opened the game with early energy as Ahnay Adams scored back-to-back layups to start the first quarter. Stetson briefly responded and took an early lead, but Miami never fell behind more than four points and closed the quarter tied at 13-13.

The Hurricanes in the second quarter capitalized on Stetson turnovers to build a 20-16 lead. Miami closed the first half on a 12-2 scoring run to take a 34-23 advantage into halftime. The Hurricanes shot 42% from field goal and 40% from beyond the arc in the opening half.

Photo Credit: @CanesWBB via IG // Miami guard Ra Shaya Kyle goes up for a shot over a Stetson defender on Dec. 28 at the Watsco Center.

Miami’s defense set the tone in the third quarter, holding Stetson to just three points for the first five minutes. The Canes’ recorded four assists and nine rebounds, while shooting 50% from the field. Miami pushed its lead to 20 for the first time at 48-28 with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter and extended the margin to 55-31 by the end of the period.

Miami maintained its momentum in the fourth quarter and comfortably closed out the win.

Four Hurricanes scored double figures. Gal Raviv and Ra Shaya Kyle led Miami with both 14 points apiece, Amarachi Kimpson and Ahnay Adams had 13 points.

Despite shooting just 23% from the three point range and 48% overall, Miami made its impact on the defensive end. The Hurricanes finished with 41 rebounds and 13 steals while committing only eight turnovers, an area that has been a point of emphasis this season.

Miami returns to play on January 1st when it opens ACC road play against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.