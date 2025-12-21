Takeaways from Miami’s historic College Football Playoff win over Texas A&M

“40 days ago we were lower than low, and now we’re still playing for the chance to win a national championship,” said UM head coach Mario Cristobal following Miami’s 10-3 win over Texas A&M in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Following their second loss of the season in early November, many had the Hurricanes on the outside looking in when it came to playoff aspirations.

But five games later, the Miami Hurricanes have secured their first playoff win in school history and have their eyes on playing in the College Football Playoff championship at home in South Florida.

The win wasn’t pretty, but good teams grind out wins in big moments — and that’s exactly why the remaining teams should be on high alert about the ’Canes.

Give Corey Hetherman a blank check

Good teams can beat you with a gameplan, great teams can beat you in any way possible — and that’s exactly how the ’Canes won at Kyle Field.

Against an impressive Aggie defense, Miami’s offense stumbled throughout the game, but it always seemed as if the ’Canes had control thanks to their own ferocious defense.

Last season, the Hurricanes defense was a laughing stock, one of the worst defenses in the country whose ineptitude wasted a generational offense.

Out went former defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and in stepped Minnesota defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to take over in the offseason.

From spring practice the difference was clear, Hetherman instilled confidence in his players by giving them freedom in his defensive schemes.

And against Texas A&M, that freedom led to seven sacks, a forced fumble and two interceptions — one of those which sealed the game in the dying minutes.

The players move freely and with athleticism all over the field, which has made the Hurricanes’ defense one of the most impressive units in the country.

“It’s amazing what Coach Hetherman has done for not only the defense but the program as a whole,” defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. said postgame.

“It’s the mindset he instills in us with ‘ESV’, being excited, swarming and being violent … a coach like that, he’s gonna drive us every play.”

This driven Miami defensive unit might be the best in the country, and it would be wise to keep the mastermind behind it down in Coral Gables as long as possible.

UM defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was named a Broyles Award Finalist in his first year with the program // University of Miami Athletics

Built to last

In the revolving door NIL/transfer portal era, teams are constantly looking side to side wondering what their future roster will look like.

Players come and go, but Miami has its future cornerstones locked in place in large part due to its 2025 Freshman class that was on full display Saturday afternoon.

18-year-old superstar wideout Malachi Toney didn’t have the most impressive statline against the Aggies, 31 yards split between rushing and receiving, but his impact cannot be understated.

The freshman phenom provided a threat whether he was lined up out wide, placed as a running back or stood under center with the “Mali-cat” wildcat formation.

And when his name was called to give Miami the lead with under two minutes left in the game, Toney bounced to the outside and waltzed into the endzone for the lone touchdown of the afternoon.

While Toney gave Miami the lead, the defense needed to hold on and secure the win — and another freshman stepped up to answer the call.

Defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald jumped the route with his second interception on the day, and sent UM to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

The South Florida ballhawk has racked up six interceptions on the year, putting him tied for the most in the country at the power four level.

Recruiting sites placed the class around the top-15 mark, a down tick from Cristobal’s expected top-10 and even top-5 classes. Because of such rankings, many deemed the class as a non-needle mover.

After Toney and Fitzgerald broke Miami’s Freshman receiving and interception record, the class has not only proven its worth but proven how bright the future is for the ’Canes.

UM Freshman Malachi Toney rushes for the game winning touchdown versus Texas A&M on Dec. 20 // Jake Sperling.

Mentality Monsters

While the Hurricanes’ lack of success over the past two decades could be attributed to a gap in talent to the top teams, that gap was widened by the lack of mentality that Hurricane teams played with.

From blowouts against bitter rivals to late-season November collapses, UM became a laughing stock in the college football world.

Under Cristobal, Miami has regained that swagger and mental fortitude that made them a national icon decades ago.

In the leadup to the game, multiple Texas A&M players took to the media to talk a bit of smack beforehand.

“I don’t think [Bain] will be much of a threat,” Aggie offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III said.

Bain didn’t take the bait and let his performance do the talking with three sacks, four TFL’s and a blocked field goal.

“Like I said before, I don’t take kindly to disrespect,” Bain said. “Some guys were in the media saying some things they shouldn’t have said, but they did, so God bless them … Don’t write checks you can’t cash.”

Rather than getting caught up in off-field drama, Cristobal has built a culture on letting the game do the talking and a culture where each player is looking out for one another.

Before Toney’s game-winning touchdown, the wideout coughed up a fumble and was almost inconsolable on the sidelines. But rather than get upset with the young star, nearly every single player on Miami’s roster came to his side to pick his head up.

“I told [Toney] ‘God’s putting you through a little adversity, look how much time is on the clock’,” Fletcher said to the media postgame.

The Hurricane defense stood strong, and when Toney got the ball again there was no question on what he was going to do with it as the Miami sideline erupted when he redeemed himself with a touchdown.

Culture often gets overlooked for talent, but this Miami team has both — a perfect pairing for postseason success.