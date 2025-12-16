Where to watch Miami vs. Texas A&M in the first round of the CFP

The Miami Hurricanes are gearing up to take on Texas A&M in their first ever College Football Playoff game.

This matchup featuring two historic programs is most certainly the hottest ticket in town.

Miami Athletics received more than 10,000 ticket requests for the 3,000 tickets A&M allotted for Hurricanes fans.

Over in College Station last Thursday, a presale for donors and season ticket holders sold out within a few hours, which meant the scheduled public sale the following day never took place.

Fans were forced to turn to SeatGeek, the official ticket marketplace of both Miami and Texas A&M Athletics.

As of Monday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m., the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek is a staggering $386. In comparison, the Oregon versus JMU game has a get-in price at $95.

If you can’t attend the game in person, no worries, the University of Miami Alumni Association has you covered, hosting watch parties all over the country.

Fans near College Station can head to nearby cities such as Houston, where Hurricanes fans will unite at Jake’s Sports Bar located at 2944 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas 77056. If you are in Austin, Texas head over to Freddo ATX located at 2336 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704.

Other watch party locations include New York, NY where fans can enjoy some great burgers at Clinton Hall on E 36th Street where they were voted the 2018 Food Network Burger Bash Best Burger in NYC.

There will be seven different watch parties in the state of Florida including right in the heart of Downtown Miami at Lost Boy Dry Goods, an old school neighborhood bar.

In total, the Alumni Association will host fans in 25 locations nationwide including in Louisville, KY and Savannah, GA for what could be Miami’s biggest game yet.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) and the game will air on ESPN/ABC.

For more information please visit: https://www.alumni.miami.edu/events/signature-events/game-watches-events/index.html