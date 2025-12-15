Hurricanes WBB drops first ACC game, losing to NC State 87-61

On Sunday, the Miami Hurricanes (6-4, 0-1 ACC) took the court at the Watsco Center against the NC State Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC) for their first ACC matchup of the season. The Wolfpack however, were in control of this game from start to finish, beating the ‘Canes 87-61.

The first quarter started off with driving layups from center Ra Shaya Kyle and guard Amarachi Kimpson, but after posting four points, the Hurricanes couldn’t keep up on offense, going 2-of-10 from the field.

Despite three point efforts from Vittoria Blasigh bringing the game within 10 points, the Wolfpack maintained control of the game and finished the period 29-13.

The Hurricanes continued to struggle on offense, scoring just seven points in the second quarter. Two free throws and a three from Kimpson, and a jumper from Blasigh were the only points they could put up.

After Miami’s lowest scoring period of the season, the first half closed at 48-20 NC State.

The Wolfpack started off the second half strong with the first bucket of the third, which was quickly countered by back-to-back buckets in the paint from Miami putting the game 50-24.

However, the Hurricanes fell off on offense once again, shooting 50% from the field, despite having their highest scoring period of the game with 19 points, led by Kyle on both ends.

Miami gave their final efforts in the last period, outscoring the Wolfpack 22-18.

Although they gave it their all, falling short for three of the four periods, shooting just 36.5% from the field and getting out rebounded by NC State 49-31 led to the Canes’ defeat.

Miami will take on its next ACC opponent, Wake Forest, on the road on Thursday, Dec. 18, which can be streamed on ACCNX.