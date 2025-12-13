Miami Women’s Basketball poised for growth in ACC play

Miami comes into ACC play in a very different place than a year ago.

In head coach Tricia Cullop’s first season, the ’Canes finished 14-15 overall and 4-14 in the ACC, landing 16th and missing the ACC tournament under the league’s “top 15 qualify” format.

Miami is 6-3 so far, 4-1 at home, and 2-2 on neutral floors. Its three losses were to No. 19 Iowa, No.24 Oklahoma St., and No.17 Kentucky by margins of 3, 3, and 12 respectively. Those results are encouraging, showing Miami can compete with high-level teams already.

The offense starts with a pick and roll pairing. 6-foot-6 Ra Shaya Kyle, who is already averaging 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds, anchoring the paint, and the elusive Israeli guard Gal Raviv driving creation on the perimeter.

What will be different this season is the heavily rebuilt roster. Only two players return from last season’s team with seven transfers and five freshmen added for this season. These additions have significantly boosted Miami’s trajectory this year as the freshmen class was ranked No. 10 and also a top-15 ranked transfer class according to ESPNW.

The question is whether Miami can string enough consistent defense and road competitiveness to stay out of the bottom three in an 18-team conference.

Miami’s Women’s Basketball Team prepares for their matchup against Florida Atlantic University at Watsco on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. // Bella Ochoa – Staff Photographer

Miami’s ACC Schedule (times are listed as currently posted; always subject to TV updates):

Dec 14: vs NC State (2:00 PM)

Dec 18: at Wake Forest (6:00 PM)

Jan 1: at Virginia Tech (6:00 PM)

Jan 4: vs Clemson (2:00 PM)

Jan 8: vs Louisville (7:00 PM)

Jan 11: vs Florida State (2:00 PM)

Jan 15: at North Carolina (7:00 PM)

Jan 22: at Notre Dame (6:00 PM)

Jan 25: at SMU (4:00 PM)

Jan 29: vs Duke (8:00 PM)

Feb 1: vs Syracuse (2:00 PM)

Feb 5: at Virginia (7:00 PM)

Feb 8: at Florida State (2:00 PM)

Feb 15: at Boston College (12:00 PM)

Feb 19: vs Stanford (8:00 PM)

Feb 22: vs California (2:00 PM)

Feb 26: vs Pittsburgh (7:00 PM) — Senior Night

Mar 1: at Georgia Tech (2:00 PM)

Key Games:

Dec. 14 vs NC State

Miami jumps straight into ACC play against 6-4 NC State who already have a ranked win after beating No. 8 Tennessee 80-77. The first conference game for the ’Canes and a chance to bank a resume win against the Wolfpack. If Kyle can score efficiently, stay out of foul trouble and lock down Khamil Pierre, the Canes can control the paint. Both teams shoot under 30% from three point range so this game will come down to who can win the game in the paint.

Jan. 11 vs Florida State

A huge rivalry game at home in the middle of a three-game homestand that can define the rest of Miami’s season. The Seminoles run the offense through point guard Sole Williams. Raviv will have to put in a defensive shift, while also controlling tempo through strong transition defense against the fast paced FSU. Miami can win this game by limiting turnovers, slowing down the pace through open shots and getting Kyle steady post touches.

Jan. 22 at Notre Dame

Miami will face the currently No. 19 ranked Irish. This will be in the middle of one of Miami’s three game road trips, which is exactly the kind of stretch that can make the standings shift. Even with a loss, a competitive showing against one of the ACC’s top dogs will matter heavily. Notre Dame is headlined by Hannah Hidalgo who is already averaging 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 5.6 steals. Miami needs to keep this game in the half court to avoid silly turnovers coming from a Notre Dame team who is averaging 15.8 steals. They also need Notre Dame to guard Kyle and force defenders to collapse the paint so clean perimeter shots can come naturally.

Jan 29. vs Duke

Duke is the defending ACC tournament champion and was preseason conference favorites, but have had a rough start to the year. The Blue Devils have already fallen out of the AP top 25 after starting the season No. 7. This is a chance for Miami to catch a strong team in a down window. Duke punishes sloppy spacing and rushed passes, and once they get multiple stops in a row, the pressure ramps up fast. Miami needs Kyle to get a lot of touches in the post and slow the game down. If Miami is within five points late, the Watsco crowd becomes a real weapon, but Miami has to earn that by defending for 40 minutes.

Feb. 19 vs. Stanford

This will be the first time Miami will host Stanford in ACC play and also the first game of their last homestand of the season. This game against a really tough Cardinal squad will decide the final momentum the ’Canes will have hopefully before an ACC tournament bid. Miami has to keep Stanford from controlling tempo with defensive boards from Nunu Agara and Lara Somfai who are averaging a combined 18 rebounds. Miami needs to make Stanford defend Kyle without constant double teams that led to rushed kick-outs and possible turnovers. If Miami can generate easy points in transition and win the game off the glass, this can be a season defining game.

Miami has already shown enough in non-conference play to believe this team can be a serious factor in the ACC. The rebuilt roster gives Miami more talent and depth than last season already. The path to the ACC tournament is avoiding cold stretches that wrap up games late, playing consistent around-the-arc defense, and stealing some toss-up road games.

The urgency starts immediately as Miami opens conference play Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Watsco Center against NC state.