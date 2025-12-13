Miami is IN! Immediate College Football Playoff Reactions + Notre Dame Fallout with Locked On Canes’ Alex Donno

Miami is in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history after weeks of being left in the dark by the CFP committee. Liam Hickey and Sebastian Font give their knee-jerk reactions to the playoff bracket, the ‘Canes having the most challenging path out of all 12 teams, the committee screwing up the rankings again, and Rueben Bain getting called out by an A&M offensive lineman. Locked On Canes and WQAM Miami Hurricanes Postgame host Alex Donno joins the show to give his take on the ongoing Notre Dame v ACC debacle and preview Miami v Texas A&M.