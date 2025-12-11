Natalia Roth brings Puerto Rico to the world

DJ and vocalist Natalia Roth’s journey started on a Caribbean island where electronic music was still finding itself. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Roth grew up moving between cultures: Argentinian roots on her mother’s side, Cuban heritage on her father’s, and the island’s own rhythms.

Electronic parties weren’t exactly everywhere, but Roth found them early.

“My mom had a lot to do with it,” Roth said. “I was really young, but she made sure I did it right.”

Puerto Rico’s rave ecosystem was small,medium promoters, a few big players, and long stretches without much happening. But those rare events created a kind of anticipation Roth still remembers.

“You would prep everything, get ready early, wait for that one night,” Roth said. “It was special because not many people knew electronic music yet.”

Then Hurricane Maria hit, and Roth left the island. The scene collapsed. Reggaetón and trap surged back to dominance, and the kind of spaces she discovered herself in seemed to disappear.

Still, Roth never disconnected. Her own event and label project, Melódie, launched back in 2017, started as Puerto Rican parties before evolving into both a platform and a creative anchor.

Today she describes Melódie as “events and a record label,” something she pushes only when the timing and intention feel right.

“Throwing an event is a full-time job. I like to do things right.,” Roth said.

With touring accelerating, her focus shifted toward personal growth as an artist. The events, she said, will always follow.

That artistic direction is exactly where Roth feels she is transforming. During our conversation, she spoke about a personal “awakening,” a shift she connects with real experiences rather than industry milestones.

“A lot of artists say you have to go out there and live and it’s true,” Rold said..

“Bad things are meant to happen for you to appreciate the good ones.”

Roth describes herself as “a very in-my-feelings type of girl,” but what she means is closer to emotional architecture.

Her music is becoming a translation of everything she’s lived, not just technical progression. She talks about metamorphosis, evolution, awareness and feeling things deeply. Standing after her opening set at Factory Town, what radiated wasn’t ego but conviction.

Roth wants to build on that transformation. This upcoming year, she says, is about creating without inhibition.

Her focus: an album made of multiple genres that “represent me, but all collide and tell a story.” She has new releases lined up, new Melódie records being pressed and a clear mission: eventually play full sets made entirely of her own music.

For Roth, all the work she’s done has been leading to her dream. Everything is building a sound that feels like her, shaped by where she’s been, what she’s lived through and what she’s ready to do next.