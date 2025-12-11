Centennial Village Phase Two building names decided as Biscayne, Grove and Vista

The names for the second phase of Centennial Village, scheduled to open in fall 2026, have been released.

These three buildings, which are part of a four-year, $335 million project, will be called Biscayne, Grove and Vista.

The names are references to places in the city of Miami like the famous Coconut Grove and Biscayne Bay.

The names were selected after discussion with the administration, residential assistants and housing staff, according to Senior Vice President Pat Whitely.

“We asked a lot of our RA staff and our housing staff what they would like to see and we gave them ideas. We had kind of a contest,” she said.

Before Grove was selected, the committee had decided on Gables. These names switched because administration decided “Gables Village” was a better fit for the new dorms replacing Mahoney-Pearson, scheduled to open fall 2029.

Centennial Village Phase Two will hold approximately 1,150 students, including the same luxury room styles as the first two Centennial Village buildings: standard singles, standard doubles and large doubles.

The large doubles, according to Associate VP Richard Sobaram, were created with the intention of being used to house student-athletes or to be converted into triples, which happened in CV One this past year.

While the three new sky-scraper-like buildings of Centennial may seem like they would house most of the incoming freshman, there will be a deficit of 206 beds once Mahoney-Pearson is demolished.

The administration says this will be solved with more students living off campus.

The completion of Biscayne, Grove and Vista will create a hotspot on campus for freshmen to create a better sense of community in their own village. The incoming class will fill the barren rooms this upcoming fall.