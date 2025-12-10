New reports of duck cruelty spark student concerns

A YikYak post from Wednesday, Nov. 19 pictured a deceased duck with the caption, “Just witnessed someone literally driving over a duck and leaving it there on the street to die.”

According to the YikYak user, the car that allegedly hit the duck was a grey BMW X5. The driver has not been identified.

The University of Miami is home to several species of animals including cats, birds and lizards. Wildlife is arguably a central part of the University, however, this is not the first account of on campus animal cruelty that has been reported this semester.

In late August of 2025, several videos of an individual kicking the now-viral campus duck ‘Ivan’ were circulating around YikYak.

Students were furious, taking to social media to bring attention to the issue of animal cruelty on UM’s campus.

UPurr member Charlotte Watts told The Hurricane in August, “It’s important to remember that we share this campus with the wildlife. It’s not just ours, and people shouldn’t be so selfish and cruel.”

Families of ducks are frequently seen waddling through campus and past groups of students. The ducklings, specifically, have garnered more positive attention across social media.

Students will often post photos and videos admiring the ducklings as they take naps or swim in Lake Osceola. One anonymous YikYak user posted a video on Nov. 20, with a video of one of the ducklings captioned, “Made my day.”

Despite the ducks being so popular among University of Miami students, there are still outliers.

One user replied to the thread of the injured duck saying, “Population control, now the other ducks have more resources.”

When asked to comment, the University replied, “Any incidents involving injured or dead animals on campus can be reported to University of Miami Police Department by calling 305.284.6666 or by submitting a safety concern to Environmental Health and Safety at report_safety-concerns@miami.edu.”