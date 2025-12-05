How the GOP can use Mamdani’s playbook and 2026 outlook

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa to win the mayorship of New York City on Nov. 4.

Mamdani makes history as both the youngest and first muslim mayor in the city’s history. His campaign was strategic. He used social media, bold graphics and actively campaigned on the issues that mattered most to voters.

Republicans need to implement some of his strategies ahead of the crucial 2026 midterm election season.

Campaign Take Aways

Mamdani campaigned heavily on one key issue: cost of living. Unlike in the other races happening across the country, CBS noted that only 40% of voters found that Trump was a factor for them as they headed to the booth, compared to nearly 60% in the California Prop 50 initiative.

Mamdani’s policy proposals grabbed the attention of voters, with ideas including rent freezing, replacing police with social workers, city owned grocery stores and free child care. While a lot of his policy would require state or federal approval, they were bold and focused on issues that mattered to New Yorkers.

Republicans need to continue campaigning on the issues that won them back two branches of government. Issues such as crime, inflation, border security and school choice appeal to moderate and swing voters. If the GOP wants to compete they need to elevate these issues with the same clarity and consistency that Mamdani did.

Republicans should also embrace a growing faction of the electorate: Hispanic men. Trump made significant gains with this group by winning 54% of their vote. Perhaps bringing in younger and hispanic male candidates in communities where they are largely represented could help republicans make further games with hispanic women and eventually other minorities. It’s very possible to see Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the campaign trail for a slew of republican candidates, being the highest ranking hispanic person in the federal government and recognized by Trump as a possible successor.

Additionally, social media played a crucial role in Mamdani’s voter outreach.

The Guardian chronicled his videos and social media posts, noting how Mamdani appeared charismatic and his posts were polished.

His kickoff video featured him walking around NYC with upbeat music and pointing out how he could fix the issues he showed on camera. Another video captures him running the New York City Marathon, hitting all five boroughs, and delivering his message amid the exercise: “If you want to run for mayor, you need to go to every single borough … today we are the first campaign to hit five in a day.” These videos kept Mamdani in the public conversation despite starting in 9th place at the start of the Democratic primaries.

The campaign also featured strong visuals: bold letters and vivid colors which were chosen to evoke the city’s streets according to designer Aneesh Bhoopathy. Bhoopathy drew inspiration from colors that are typically found in the city’s bodegas, yellow cabs and hot-dog vendors.

The branding of the campaign also reflected Mamdani’s roots as a South Asian man, referencing Bollywood.

Republicans need to match this level of energy.

That means getting out on social media and crafting messages unique to their constituents. The issues that matter to voters in New York may not matter to voters in Kentucky, so it’s important to make sure they follow the trends in their area and ensure they have an effective message to their potential voters. Running youthful charming candidates who understand social media and its workings would make a huge difference.

Impact on 2026 midterms

The election occurred at the same time as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. President Trump acknowledged that republicans in key races, including the mayoral race, could not meet the moment due to the shutdown. “I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans,” Trump said the morning after the election at breakfast with GOP senators.

Polls have Democrats with major wins in 2026, with 46% of people polled saying they would vote blue compared to 39% for the GOP. Reuters also found that Democrats seem to have their groove and confidence back with 44% of them feeling ‘very enthusiastic’ about the midterms.

For the Democrats, the question is if progressives are willing to take on establishment figures and use the momentum Mamdani’s win gave them as the push to win control of congress.

For republicans, Mamdani’s win should serve as a warning. If he could beat a veteran Democrat like Cuomo, what are the chances for Republicans in purple districts or states?

The midterms will ultimately serve as a referendum on Trump’s second term. It’s only a matter of which party will meet the moment. Both parties need to adapt, sharpening their messages, mobilizing voters and meeting communities where they are.