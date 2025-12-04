’Canes WBB drop third ranked game in a row in 64-48 loss to Kentucky

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball team returned to action at the Watsco Center for the ACC/SEC Challenge against the No.17 Kentucky Wildcats, falling 64-48.

For UM head coach Tricia Cullop and her team, this would be the first time in over two weeks that the ’Canes would be playing on their home floor, following trips to Orlando and the Cayman Islands for neutral site tournaments. In the past two weeks, Miami had lost twice to ranked opponents (Iowa and Oklahoma State) by a combined total of just six points.

However, Kentucky would come to Coral Gables and take care of business in dominant fashion.

Sophomore guard Ahnay Adams opened the scoring for Miami with a right handed finish on the glass. The ’Canes would get a couple of defensive stops, holding the lead for the opening two minutes of the game, before Kentucky’s offensive pressure forced Miami into early foul trouble. Kentucky took advantage of their free throws, shooting 5-for-5 from the charity stripe in the quarter.

Going into the second, Miami trailed 16-13, but an early run to start the frame allowed Miami to regain some control. The period would turn into a defensive slugfest with the teams exchanging stops. The margin remained at three until with 40 seconds left in the quarter, Kentucky forward Clara Strack would hit a baseline jumper to increase the Wildcat lead to 5.

RaShaya Kyle would find her way to the free throw line in the dying seconds of the frame and sink both to bring Miami within one possession (26-23) going into the half.

The first 20 minutes left much to be desired offensively for both sides, with the teams shooting a combined 3-18 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats would come out the gates flying to start the third quarter, going on a 13-5 run led by Tonie Morgan’s 9 points in the frame. Cullop would use a timeout halfway through the third, but Miami would turn it over on the following two possessions, allowing Kentucky to increase their lead to 17.

Going into the fourth, Miami trailed 50-38, and Kentucky would ride the final 10 minutes out to an eventual 64-48 victory, holding the ’Canes to just 18.2% from the floor in the final period.

The loss drops the Hurricanes record to 5-3 and marks the first loss for the program in the history of the ACC/SEC challenge.

Miami will be back in action at the Watsco Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Georgia State.