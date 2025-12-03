‘Canes MBB take down Ole Miss 75-66, claim first road victory since January 2024

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team (7-2) notched its most impressive victory of the season, earning a gritty 75-66 win over Ole Miss (5-3) Tuesday night as a part of the ACC/SEC challenge. Tuesday’s win in Oxford, Miss. signified Miami’s first road victory since Jan. 24, 2024 against Notre Dame.

The victory not only pushed first-year head coach Jai Lucas’ record to 7-2 but also showed the resilience of a team that’s built on a high-powered offense and dominance on the glass.

The Hurricanes roared out of the gate, reflecting their season-long identity as a potent scoring unit. Behind a barrage of three-pointers (8-of-15 in the first half) and staunch defense, Miami built a commanding 42-26 halftime lead.

The UM defense held the Rebels to a season-low point total for the first half. The ‘Canes have averaged around 85 points per game this season, a trend that they relied on early to build their cushion in the first period.

Miami also fought through significant setbacks in the contest, as guards Dante Allen and Marcus Allen were out of the lineup, and three starters – Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, and Ernest Udeh Jr. missed extended time due to in-game injuries.

Photo Credit: @CanesHoops via X // Miami Hurricanes freshman forward Shelton Henderson takes the ball up court during a scrimmage against Florida Atlantic on Oct. 26, 2025

Despite this, it was the Hurricanes’ young core that stepped up in their place. Freshman forward Shelton Henderson had a breakout performance, tallying a season high with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, in addition to nine rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Tru Washington also provided major support with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Reneau and Donaldson contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Out of the half, Ole Miss worked to reduce the lead, trimming it to 10 points with a 12-2 run. However, the ‘Canes never allowed the Rebels to come within nine points, responding effectively to every run Ole Miss attempted, with the 75-66 victory sealed by a late corner three from freshman Timo Malovec.

The rebounding margin was crucial in the game, as Miami dominated that aspect 45-29. UM also outscored the Rebels 28-18 in the paint.

The Hurricanes will now return to Coral Gables for a five-game stretch at the Watsco Center, starting on Saturday against Southern Mississippi at noon. The game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.