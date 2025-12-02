A new era of ‘Canes basketball: Miami MBB storms to 6-2 start under Jai Lucas

The 2025-26 season has roared life into the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team that boasts a strong 6-2 overall record to begin the season.

In his debut season at the helm, head coach Jai Lucas has quickly established a compelling identity for the Hurricanes, who currently sit atop the early ACC standings, largely due to their stellar non-conference record.

The Hurricanes’ immediate success has been built on a relentless, high-octane offense. Through its first few contests, Miami ranks among the nation’s elite in scoring, pouring in over 92 points per game. Their precision has been astute, shooting over 52% from the field and demonstrating great ball movement, tallying an assist average that leads the country at 19.3. This offensive firepower was on full display in Coral Gables, where UM secured five blowout victories by margins frequently exceeding 30 points.

Leading the charge has been a dynamic group of veterans. Senior transfer Malik Reneau has established himself as the team’s anchor, averaging 20.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

He is complemented by senior guard Tre Donaldson, who provides playmaking and scoring, averaging nearly 16 points and 5.8 assists per game. The emergence of junior guard Tru Washington and promising freshman Shelton Henderson provides the depth needed for a challenging ACC schedule.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer/Senior Guard Tre Donaldson races toward a loose ball against Elon on November 20, 2025.

While the wins have been plentiful, the two losses—a neutral-site defeat to No. 10 Florida and a recent battle against No. 9 BYU—have served as important early tests for the ‘Canes, highlighting areas for growth on the defensive end. Despite these games, Miami has responded well by defeating Georgetown in its final tournament game in the Terry’s Chocolate Invitational.

Miami’s strong start has energized the fanbase and clearly demonstrated that the program is a major contender in the ACC. This marks a significant turnaround from last year, which was dismal, as the ‘Canes finished with an overall record of 7-24. The Hurricanes will look to continue their success as they head into the ACC/SEC Challenge and the final stretch of non-conference play.

Lucas and the Hurricanes head to Oxford, Miss. for an ACC/SEC showdown against Ole Miss (5-2) on Tuesday evening. Tip-off at SJB Pavilion will begin at 9 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.