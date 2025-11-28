UM Lighting and Safety Tour takes place on campus

The University of Miami community gathered after dark on Nov. 17 for the annual Lighting and Safety Tour, an evening walk-through designed to pinpoint areas where improved lighting, accessibility upgrades, or facility repairs could strengthen campus safety.

The long-standing tradition is hosted by the Dean of Students Office and UM Facilities, where students, staff, and administrators come together for a collaborative review of nighttime conditions across campus.

Participants met in the Whitten University Center’s lower lobby for pizza before receiving a briefing and setting out on the tour.

During the tour, “Items that need to be addressed are logged by Facilities, routine maintenance items are prioritized, and capital requests are submitted for funding consideration,” the University of Miami said in a statement. “This is in addition to regular lighting maintenance checks done throughout the year by facilities staff members. All active construction projects require appropriate lighting.”