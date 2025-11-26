No.14 Miami rolls past NC State with powerful 3–0 Sweep

The No.14 University of Miami volleyball team took a commanding sweep over the NC State Wolfpack Wednesday afternoon at the Knight Sports Complex.

The Hurricanes dominated them on both sides of the ball, raking up 34 kills, 13 blocks, 11 aces and 39 digs. Senior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the offensive charge with a match-high 16 kills and six aces, while sophomore middle blocker Logan Wiley anchored the defense with a match-high eight blocks and had three kills on her end. Setter Ariana Rodriguez also shined with 28 assists, six blocks and four aces.

Miami came out the gate ready to dominate, holding an impressive 14-3 lead early in the opening frame. This run was fueled by two kills from Wiley, two aces from Rodriguez and two aces from Heredia Colon.

Graduate student Jazmin Vergara also delivered a strong performance for Miami. Vergara contributed to a 5 point surge with her second kill of the match, leading Miami to extend their lead to 21-8. Additional swings from senior Dalia Wilson and freshman Sonja Danilovic kept the momentum in Miami’s favor. The team’s use of aggressive serving disrupted the Wolfpack, as Miami took the set 25-11

The second set proved to be the most competitive of the match as NC State responded to Miami’s dominance by jumping out the set with an 8-4 lead early on. However, Miami gave them a run for their money, steadily climbing back into the contest. Heredia Colon got her 10th kill and third ace of the match to put Miami in the lead 15-12.

Defensively, Miami was relentless putting up 15 digs in the set to hold off an NC state rally and took the set 25-21.

And on the verge of the sweep, Miami put up their most dominant performance in the final set of the game. Wilson set the tone at the net with two blocks and two kills during an impressive 10-0 run by Miami.

Heredia Colon added three more aces to widen their gap, as back-to-back kills from Wilson and Danilovic sealed the match with a 25-5 victory. This 3-0 victory completed the team’s season sweep of the Wolfpack.

Miami will conclude the regular season in Chapel Hill on Nov. 29 as they face North Carolina.

First serve is at 1 p.m. E.T.