No.14 Miami sweeps No.15 UNC in statement win

No. 14 Miami volleyball took their ACC record to 14-4 this season with an impressive sweep over No.15 UNC.

The 3-0 triumph proved once again that the Hurricanes are more than capable of defeating competitive ACC opposition, while adding to a positive run of form following the fall to Louisville last week.

The first set saw Miami establish their authority immediately. Miami held a convincing lead over the Tar Heels throughout the opening set, and by the 20th play, the score was 15-5. This margin only increased, as the ’Canes continued with their hitting proficiency and closed out the set 25-11.

However, UNC settled in during the second set, as the Tar Heels continuously kept up with Miami, tying the game at 10-10, 17-17, and 20-20 in the set. UNC’s persistent competitiveness with Miami necessitated a strong response for the Hurricanes to avoid a disappointing fall to another high-end ACC opponent.

But Miami dug in and found their way over the line, taking home the set 25-23.

By the third set, UNC had evidently found their groove, as they continued to try to scrape a set to add kindle for a potential reverse sweep. While the Tar Heels were always trailing, they never seemed out of the game, and were consistently conducive to some energizing rallies throughout this set. Nevertheless, UNC were unable to overcome the clinicality of Miami, as the third and final set ended 25-21 to the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes notched 41 kills, with senior Flormarie Heredia Colon netting 23 of them, demonstrating her importance to this Miami team. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez highlighted her creativity, as she put up 30 assists this game. Miami also completed ten blocks and seven aces.

Miami will seek to win their third game in a row, taking on NC State in its final home game of the season on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.