In memory of Cam Moore, forever in the physical

It is with great sadness that we share about the passing of UM graduate student, Cameron “Cam” Moore.

Moore first graduated from UM in 2019 with a degree in Geological Science and Ecosystem Science and Policy. He then returned for his Master of Business Administration in 2024 and also served as vice president of the Graduate Student Business Association.

During his time as a ‘Cane, Moore shared his love for the physical world, while living in a digital age. As an undergraduate, he helped to map out the arboretum and enjoyed spending time in nature.

His love for the physical world influenced others. Moore and his best friend, Ronald Manning, collected editions of The Miami Hurricane with eye-catching and “frame-worthy” covers.

“He inspired this in me, dealing with more physical things, so wanting to read a physical newspaper rather than an article online or something like that,” Manning said. “We were both trying to get each other off Instagram and trying to get in touch with nature.”

One of Moore’s favorite editions featured Cam Ward after his season opening victory over the gators on the cover.

“A year later, he brought it to this year’s game against UF so that he could show it off and was taking a bunch of pictures with it,” Manning said.

In a letter shared to the GBSA, Manning wrote, “Go outside. Take your shoes off and scrunch your toes in the grass. Lean in and smell the roses … Hug your friend instead of shaking their hand. Embrace any weirdness you have inside you and let it out. Don’t be afraid to be yourself. And never forget to put as much good out into the world as you can, Cam would love you to do so.”