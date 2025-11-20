Caffeine culture: healthy or harmful?

It’s not unusual to see students walking around campus with an iced latte or a Red Bull, especially during finals season. A Google Survey shared with students via The Miami Hurricane’s Instagram found that almost 90% of students consume caffeine, with more than 50% drinking it at least once a day.

Researchers say caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. The World Health Organization states that the stimulant leaves you with symptoms similar to withdrawal when you do not regularly consume it. This leads coffee drinkers to continue to consume it, even if they know the effects it may have.

This feeling of needing to consume caffeine can also be known as “caffeine dependency,” characterized by a persistent, compulsive need to consume caffeine even when you know it can harm you or lead to negative consequences.

An article published in 2025 by the Journal of Health found that almost half of the college-aged participants they studied exceeded safe levels of caffeine consumption. These levels were also associated with greater anxiety, depression and stress scores.

“I would have two cans of Celsius a day, sometimes three, because I was so exhausted with school and practice,” said sophomore and former dancer Neil Fernandez. “I had really bad crashes, I couldn’t perform without it because I would get jittery and shaky. It wasn’t a good practice if I didn’t have my usual amount of caffeine.”

The Hurricane’s survey results also found that 31.7% of students get their caffeine from energy drinks such as Celsius, Alani Nu and RedBull. While different brands advertise a “healthier formula” or “more natural ingredients,” the brands have all received criticism from medical professionals.

Researchers at UT Austin found that energy consumption is directly linked with unhealthy dietary behaviors among college students. Those who consumed greater amounts of energy drinks were more likely to eat frozen meals, sodas and sugary snacks that lack proper nutrients.

“While energy drinks may be effective in providing a quick jolt of energy and alertness, the excessive added sugar can be a problem,” stated an article by University Hospitals. “Consuming too much added sugar is linked to diabetes, heart disease, weight gain and a number of other health problems.”

The dangers of consuming too much caffeine is not a foreign concept to many students. Having one or more caffeinated drinks throughout the day, especially during stressful or long weeks, has become a part of the “college culture.”

The Hurricane’s survey found that 50.7% of students drink more coffee during exam season, a busy homework week and the night before studying for an exam or project presentation.

One student even stated that they “drink an obscene amount [of caffeine] during finals week.”

Another student said they “need it to focus and get work done.”

While caffeine might help students stay awake, it can disrupt sleep patterns in the long-term, causing fatigue.

“I probably drink about 100mg of caffeine a day, maybe 200 if I’m super busy,” said freshman Riley Kai Richards. “Since I’m so used to drinking it, I get really bad brain fog or migraines whenever I don’t.”

A study from the Nature Communications Biology journal found that when an individual consumes more coffee, their brain is still more active during sleep, leading to a less restorative and effective sleep than those who do not consume caffeine. This is because caffeine increases beta brain waves, which affects mental engagement and wakefulness.

This same study also found that the effects were worse in individuals aged 20 to 27. Younger adults have more adenosine receptors, a chemical in your brain that builds up throughout the day to make you feel sleepy, meaning the stimulant has a more pronounced effect.

“I really didn’t start having coffee until this semester. Most of my days start at 5 a.m. and go until 8 or 9 p.m. I don’t take naps, so coffee helps me stay awake,” said senior Madison Lundy Hawkins. “I’m very sensitive to coffee, so I can’t have it after 1 p.m. or I’ll be up until like 3 am.”

So, before you pick up your next Red Bull from The Market or order that Sugar Cookie Iced Latte from Starbucks, take a second to consider the long-term effects it may have on your health.