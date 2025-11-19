Midweek magic at Market Wednesday

Every Wednesday, the roundabout next to the Richter Library transforms into a hub of flavor and community. The Wednesday Farmers Market — often called “Market Wednesday” — comes alive. Students and faculty can smell the amazing aromas from anywhere on campus.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., tents line the pathways by the library ready to serve tropical smoothies, BBQ, tacos, pizza, bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches and ceviche. Students on their way to class pause to grab lunch and socialize. The usual rush of campus life slows into something calmer.

Market Wednesday began in October of 2010 through a collaboration between the Student Government and the University’s Benefits and Human Resources departments. Its mission was simple: bring fresh, local food options to campus while promoting health, sustainability and connection.

Fifteen years later, the Market Wednesday has evolved into one of UM’s most cherished traditions. What started as a handful of produce stands has grown into a bustling open-air market offering a mix of vendors — many of whom have built loyal student followings.

The lineup of vendors changes slightly each semester, but students can expect a large mix of foods: fresh produce and tropical fruits; international cuisine, including Greek gyros, Indian samosas and poke bowls. There are also several vegan and vegetarian options like açai bowls, smoothies and falafel wraps.

“It’s honestly my favorite part of Wednesdays,” Ava Ferrara, sophomore advertising major said. “It’s a time during the week when I actually slow down and enjoy being outside. Plus, the food is so much better than the dining hall.”

Barnyard Bagels, a student-run business at UM, brings authentic New York-style bagels to campus each week. Its bagels are shipped straight from New York, giving some students a taste of home.

“The one thing I’ve noticed from working at Barnyard Bagels as a student is the huge sense of community UM has. The customers are all hungry but they’re all sharing an experience of eating your food and being a part of that is really cool,” Andy Schwartz, sophomore sports administration major and Barnyard worker said. “Everybody’s there, the same people come with the same people, and they all say hi to each other.”

Whether you grab a classic everything bagel or one of their loaded creations, Barnyard never disappoints.

Many students also enjoy the açai bowl stand because it offers a break from the heat between classes. Similarly, the fresh fruit stand has been a fan favorite for years.

“The fruit is super fresh, but one thing I want at the market really badly is a coffee stand. They need one,” Mackenzie Bobier, junior advertising and marketing major, said.

While the market is beloved for its food, it also serves a deeper purpose.

For local vendors, it’s consistent and welcoming with high foot traffic. For the University, it aligns perfectly with sustainability and wellness initiatives.

By supporting small local businesses and giving the campus community access to fresh, locally sourced food, the market reinforces UM’s broader commitment to health and sustainability goals.

And for students, it’s more than just a weekly food stop — it’s a ritual. The market provides a chance to unwind, socialize and participate in something that feels uniquely “UMiami.”

“It’s like a midweek reset,” Emma Paccione, a sophomore finance major, said. “Everyone’s smiling, the food smells amazing and the weather’s perfect. It’s Miami, you know?”

Market Wednesday isn’t just about food — it’s about community and connection. Whether you’re there for a fresh smoothie, a savory and filling bowl or just a few minutes of peace between classes, the market has something for everyone.

So next time you’re rushing by the library, slow down. Take in the vibes and aromas and let the market remind you that even in the middle of a busy week, there’s always time to savor the moment.