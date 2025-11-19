Making Thanksgiving vegan and delicious

Turkey, ham, stuffing and gravy are just some of the animal based options you might see this Thanksgiving. But for UM junior and neuroscience major Alexandra Lutcavage, the past two Thanksgivings have not included the animal-based centerpiece.

“I first became vegetarian about two years ago,” Lutcavage said. “As soon as I moved out and was cooking for myself, I said ‘there’s no better time to start.’”

Lutcavage now serves as the vice president of UM’s Plant-Based Canes club, a club that welcomes vegans, vegetarians and veggie-curious students to weekly meals prepared by the chef in the Mahoney-Pearson dining hall, and for those looking to try some vegan Thanksgiving classics, look at the ThankFUL dinner.

“PBC is a great opportunity to expose these students to really well made, healthy plant-based food so that they’re more likely to think positively on the subject and be more likely to try plant-based food in their free time as well,” Lutcavage said.

According to a study by university polling center College Pulse, one in 10 college students follow a vegetarian or vegan diet. This is significantly higher than the national average, where only up to 4% of Americans are vegetarian and 1% are vegan.

With more than 80 members in the PBC club, there are numerous students on the UM campus who are also eating meat-free this holiday season.

Dr. Michelina “Mickey” Witte, a lecturer in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Sciences and faculty advisor for the Plant-Based Canes club, says the holidays can be an opportunity to rethink what’s on the table.

“Animal foods are devoid of fiber, and [fiber] supports good gut health, helps regulate blood sugar and keeps you feeling fuller for longer,” Witte said. “So, fiber is one of the key reasons why one would want to eat in a very plant-forward way.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, the No. 1 cause of death globally is heart disease. Eating a plant-based diet or plant-based foods rich in fiber can help lower cholesterol, which helps lower chances of heart disease.

Witte has eaten a plant-based diet for 30 years and said that she doesn’t miss anything on Thanksgiving. She believes that the plants are what make the flavors, and that for her the Thanksgiving holiday is not really about the food in the first place.

“For me, Thanksgiving’s not really about the turkey. It’s about gratitude and connection,” Witte said. “Going plant-based just expands that idea into including caring for our health, the planet and even the animals.”

She thinks the best part of eating plant-based meals is that it makes the table more inclusive, because everyone can enjoy these dishes, no matter what their dietary preference.

Still, for many students, changing traditional family recipes can feel emotional. Lutcavage admits that transitioning away from the turkey was difficult at first.

“Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday,” Lutcavage said. “So, it was initially difficult to give up the turkey, but I just kind of leaned into all of the other sides that I really loved.”

Her favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner is the stuffing, which usually contains a meat-based broth. But with one swap, Lutcavage is able to enjoy a vegetarian stuffing made with vegetable broth.

Many side dishes are vegetarian on their own, including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and cornbread, which are all personal favorites of Lutcavage.

“There’s also amazing recipes that people make with things like tofu and sweet potatoes, ” Lutcavage said. “You just need to put a little bit of time into looking up some recipes.”

Before heading home for the holiday, students can try a variety of vegan and vegetarian foods and sides inspired by classic Thanksgiving dishes at the ThankFUL Dinner, a collaboration with Plant-Based Canes and UM Dining.

“We’re very focused on expanding and enhancing our plant-based program,” said Michael Ross, the vice president of operations for UM dining services.

“For our ThankFUL Dinner on Nov. 18, we’ll be featuring vegan stuffed peppers, maple-glazed roasted acorn squash and vegan mac and cheese, along with all our regular plant-based selections.”

According to Ross, the UM Dining team is still finalizing menus for Thanksgiving week itself, but he said that students can expect a variety of exciting plant-based dishes.

Centennial Village Dining Hall will remain open for brunch and dinner throughout the week, with plant-based offerings available daily at the Taste of Home station.

For students who are heading home to have their first vegan or vegetarian Thanksgiving, Witte offered a piece of advice.

“Be ready and prepared to talk about your decisions around your foods as much as your comfort level allows,” she said.

It is natural for people to ask questions about things they are not familiar with, but approaching the conversation with respect can open the table to insightful conversations.