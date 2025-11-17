No.14 Miami Falls to No.7 Louisville in Five-Set Thriller

No. 14 Miami (22-5, 12-4 ACC) was taken down by No. 7 Louisville (22-4, 14-2 ACC) in five sets this past Sunday at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

The Hurricanes came into their matchup with the Cardinals on a seven game winning streak, but it ended in crushing fashion, as the Cardinals emerged victorious 3-2.

The ’Canes recorded a season-high 76 kills in the loss, as they were led once again by standout senior Flormarie Heredia Colon.

Once again this season Heredia Colon broke the single-game program record with a whopping 43 kills on the day, while also tallying nine digs and three aces.

Miami started off hot, as they took a 2-0 set lead. Set one was capped off by a Logan Wiley block to give them a 25-22 win, while set two ended with a score of 29-27, the last three points all coming by the hands of Heredia Colon.

The third set was do-or-die for the Cardinals, and with the score tied at 20, they were able to pull away, winning 25-23. They did the same in the second set, as they were bolstered by a 6-0 run which helped them to a 25-19 set win.

The Cardinals held their momentum into the fifth set, going up 8-3. Miami clawed back, cutting the lead to just 11-9, but they were unable to seal the deal, as the Cardinals ultimately won 15-12, completing the reverse-sweep.

The Hurricanes return to Miami to play Duke and North Carolina on Friday and Sunday at the Knight Sports Complex.