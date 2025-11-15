No. 14 Miami extend winning streak to seven with 3-1 win over Notre Dame

The No. 14 Miami Hurricanes volleyball team (22-4, 12-3 ACC) stayed red hot, defeating Notre Dame (9-14, 6-9 ACC) in four sets to extend their winning streak to seven.

The Hurricanes were headlined this week by Flormarie Heredia Colon, who earned AVCA National Player of the Week honors – Miami’s first ever. Heredia Colon broke her own program record with 42 kills in the first of two matchups against FSU, which the ‘Canes won in five sets. Then, in the second game against the Seminoles, Heredia Colon tallied 32 kills as well.

The Hurricanes opened the first set blazing, 7-1. At 13-7 Miami, Ariana Rodriguez’s assist to Dalia Wilson marked her 2,000th career assist. Miami went on several scoring bursts, finishing points with kills from every area of the court. The Hurricanes hit .444 as a team in the 25–14 set win. Miami has only lost two matches this year when winning the first set.

To begin the second set, Wilson and Rodriguez each recorded a service winner. Miami then put together three straight points, with Heredia Colon registering her eighth kill to extend the lead to 11–5. Rodriguez later added two consecutive kills, and Danilovic contributed another. The Hurricanes closed out the set, 25–14.

UM’s women’s volleyball team celebrates after a point against Indiana

In the third set, Notre Dame raced out to a 5–2 advantage, but a series of errors by the Fighting Irish and a kill from Amina N’Diaye allowed Miami to pull even at 12–12. The sides continued to exchange points, and Notre Dame eventually held a 20–15 cushion.

Miami answered, with Feliciano extending a crucial rally through three defensive plays before the Hurricanes drew level at 20-20. Heredia Colon then delivered consecutive kills to bring the score to 24–24. A kill from the Fighting Irish’s Chichi Nnaji, followed by an attacking error from Heredia Colon, ended the set for Miami.

Miami built an early 7–4 advantage, highlighted by a kill and a block from Logan Wiley. Notre Dame countered with four unanswered points to move ahead, 10–8. Rodriguez then tallied two straight kills to spark a 7–1 surge and put Miami in front, 17–14. With three total blocks and 15 kills in the frame, the Hurricanes closed out the set, and the match, 25–18.

With only five remaining matches, Miami looks to close out the season on a winning streak as they play five unranked ACC opponents. The first of those is a road match at Louisville on Sunday, Nov. 16.