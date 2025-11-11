Hurricanes MBB cap off homestand with 102-61 win over Stetson

A well-rested Miami squad took on the Stetson in dominant fashion Monday night, taking down the Hatters in a 102-61 victory at the Watsco Center.

Forward Malik Reneau led the way for the ’Canes with a double-double, with his 20 points and 10 rebounds leading the team in both scoring and rebounds on the night.

Guards Tru Washington and Tre Donaldson both also had standout games as Washington scored 17 points, and Donaldson picked up a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Stetson came into this game after they had just blown out University of Fort Lauderdale 106-77 with sophomore guard Jamie Phillips Jr. leading the team averaging an impressive 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists through the first two games.

The Hatters took the lead early and looked to be carrying some solid momentum from their prior game, forcing UM first-year head coach Jai Lucas to call an early timeout.

At around the 12 minute mark, the Hurricanes found themselves down by six, but after clawing their way back with about nine minutes to go they tied things up at 20-20

The ’Canes would end the half strong, outscoring the Hatters 35-16 and taking a 55-36 lead into halftime.

Although the team has had some struggles shooting from beyond the arc so far this season, Miami was able to drain eight three’s on the night.

Continuing their momentum towards the end of the first half, the Hurricanes woke up as they started the second half on a 12-2 run forcing an early Stetson timeout after a Malik Reneau steal and score.

Following that timeout, there wasn’t much the Hatters could do. Miami kept up their relentless defense as the Stetson offense couldn’t do much of anything.

And with about 5 minutes to go Miami subbed out its starters as UM coasted to a 3-0 start to the season.

As this happened, freshman forward Timotej Malovec caught fire as he hit three three-pointers and ended the game with 12 points for the ’Canes as they won 102-61.

Miami (3-0) will look to continue the win streak on Sunday, as the Hurricanes play No. 10 Florida (1-1) on a neutral court in Jacksonville.

The Hurricanes will look to upset the defending national champions this weekend, in what could be Lucas’ first signature win as a head coach at Miami.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 and will air on ESPN.