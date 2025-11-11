Good riddance to Blackboard

For the past 20 years, University of Miami students and staff have endured the clunky and outdated learning system known as Blackboard. From the constant glitches to the outdated format, it caused more headache than not.

But now with the decision to fully commit to Canvas as its main learning system, the university has chosen to step in the right direction — into the future, to create a better learning experience for all.

When I transferred to UM this year, I was shocked to see the university still using Blackboard. After using Canvas throughout high school and my previous college, Blackboard felt 20 steps backwards. Everything felt slow and confusing. I probably spent more time submitting my assignments than I did actually doing them.

While the full transition to Canvas will offically take place next year, the university is still in a mix phase with classes using both Canvas and Blackboard. This period of mixing give students the opportunity to get used to Canvas’s functions while at the same time using a learning system that they are already familiar with in Blackboard.

Unlike Blackboard, Canvas is actually intuitive and built for the students of today. The assignments are easier to find, the navigation is smoother and even the notifications are easier and more helpful than Blackboard. Canvas even adds confetti when you submit your assignment, which offers a sort of sense of accomplishment when I submit my assignments.

The faculty at UM also benefit from this switch. Canvas streamlines grading and allows professors to give faster feedback to students, saving professors time and helping students stay on track in their learning.

“I love how it allows me to organize everything into modules, creating a clear and logical flow for students,” said Dr. Johayra Bouza, a lecturer of psychology at the University of Miami. “Each module includes a variety of course materials such as lecture slides, readings, assignments and discussion board posts.”

The transition to Canvas reflects the university’s commitment to modernize the student experience. Adopting a user-friendly platform such as Canvas shows that the university is ready to make the school more accessible and technologically friendly to students.

Of course, no system change is perfect. There will likely be a few bumps along the way as students and staff adjust to the new interface. But the short term confusion is a small price to pay for a platform that works. In time, the university’s commitment to Canvas will pay off in dividends.

The decision by the school to upgrade from Blackboard to Canvas isn’t just about upgrading software, it’s about improving the overall experience of learning at UM. Students deserve a platform that supports their learning, not one that hinders it. And professors deserve tools that make their jobs easier and not more complicated.

After years of dealing with Blackboard, the university’s switch to Canvas marks a long overdue step forward.

Good riddance Blackboard, you will not be missed.