Second half push drives ‘Canes WBB to 74-41 win on Education Day against Bethune-Cookman

Thursday morning the Miami Hurricanes welcomed thousands of local elementary school students for their 74-41 Education Day victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Despite some struggles in the early goings of the game, the ‘Canes defense took center stage in what went on to be a dominant victory.

Miami kicked off the first quarter with a 6-0 run, having the offense flow through the paint with senior center Ra Shaya Kyle, who would end the first half with 10 points.

However, Bethune would quickly answer back through its work on the offensive glass. The Wildcats slowly pulled their way back in, getting the game within four. But, a nine-point run allowed the ‘Canes to go into the first quarter break with a 10-point lead.

The second would bring trouble for Miami, as the Wildcats would outscore the ‘Canes 15-14 in the frame, bringing the lead down to single digits at the halftime break.

Unlike the lights out three point shooting that Tricia Cullop’s team displayed Tuesday night against Hofstra, the squad would end the first half shooting just 2-9 from beyond the arc.

“I wish we were a little bit more shot selective,” said Cullop. “When shots aren’t falling I wish we’d execute the offense a little bit better, and maybe get an easier shot.”

The second half would bring a brand new look to the ‘Canes team, with a revitalized energy igniting a stifling full court press that caused the Wildcats to turn the ball over 16 times over the course of the game.

Lorelei DiSanto @loreleis_lens, Contributing Photographer// Freshman Natalie Wetzel shoots for three points against Hofstra University in the Watsco Center on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

Freshman guard Natalie Wetzel, who left the game in the first half with a knee injury, would return in the second half totaling seven points on 100% shooting from the floor.

“I love what Nat Wetzel brings to our team,” said Cullop. “She’s so smart and she can shoot it from the perimeter, she’s a good passer, she can rim run; just a very heady kid.”

A series of turnovers by the Wildcats allowed Cullop’s squad to continue to pour it on in the third, as Miami headed into the fourth quarter with a 17-point advantage.

The ‘Canes would effectively end the matchup, kicking off the final frame by going on a 15-point tear, to go up by 32 and send the Wildcats home with a loss.

Kyle led the way for Miami with her second double-double of the season, finishing the day off with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore returner Ahnay Adams would toss in a double digit scoring performance of her own, with 10 points on 3-6 shooting from the floor.

After the game, coach Cullop took the time to thank the elementary school students and staff members for their attendance.

“I just really love bringing the kids into this environment that they maybe don’t always get to be a part of” said Cullop.

The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 on the new season, making this the ninth consecutive year that the program has started their season undefeated through the first two games.

Miami will be back in action to end off a three-game homestand on Thursday, Nov. 13 against the Florida Atlantic Owls, before the team heads off to the Cayman Islands for the NBCA Showcase against Davidson and Iowa. Thursday’s tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 7 p.m.