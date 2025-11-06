No. 14 Miami Defeats FSU as Heredia Colon Shatters Record

The Miami Hurricanes took the court against the Florida State Seminoles Wednesday night at the Knight Sports Complex.

Not only was this an incredible match by the volleyball team, but Senior Floremarie Heredia Colon broke the school record for the most kills in a match, with 42 on the night.

Ranked at No. 14, Miami came out strong and tensions were high going into the rivalry game.

With the two teams going back and forth, the fight for the first set grew more intense. Redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez worked hard on the defensive end with 4 digs, and Heredia Colon fought on the offense with 6 kills in the set.

Despite their efforts, the Seminoles took the first set with a 25-22 win over the ’Canes.

However, the Hurricanes were hunting for a win and didn’t back down.

Going serve for serve with points all the way until the end, Miami’s offense took charge during the second set, led by Heredia Colon, who racked up 17 kills.

After many time-outs and point challenges, Miami was able to pull through a second-set win with a score of 25-23, tying the match 1-1.

In the third set, the Hurricanes beat FSU going 25-21.

Senior middle blocker Talia Wilson had stand-out serving efforts with 3 aces in the game.

The Seminoles looked to make a comeback and put a stop to the Hurricanes momentum in the fourth set. And they were able to do just that, winning the set 25-23, bringing the game to a 2-2 tie.

As the team pushed on, Rodriguez led the team in blocks with 5, assists with 48 and digs with 18.

The Hurricanes began the exciting, high-intensity fifth set on a mission to secure the win.

Leading the match, Miami was up 8-7 during the court switch and they didn’t stop there. The Hurricanes were at 14-10 looking to make the final play and lock it down.

An incredible kill was made by Heredia Colon, but the point was awarded to the Seminoles, bringing the score to 14-11. The point was challenged and after further review, the call was reversed and the point was given to the Hurricanes, sending the crowd into an eruption of cheers as Miami took the 15-10 set win and overall match triumph.

The Hurricanes will take on the Seminoles again this Saturday in Tallahassee at 1 p.m.