Three paths, one team: Miami’s transfer trio finds its rhythm

Guard Tre Donaldson, center Ernest Udeh Jr. and forward Malik Reneau make up the core of the University of Miami men’s basketball team for the 2025-2026 season.

Beyond their love for the game and desire to win, all three athletes share one defining trait — they are all transfer athletes.

Donaldson played at Auburn and Michigan, Udeh at Kansas and TCU and Reneau at Indiana.

Since its debut in October 2018, the transfer portal has completely reshaped college basketball. By allowing players to join a different team without sitting out for a season, the portal opens a world of opportunities for college athletes.

“It gives us an opportunity to make the best decision for ourselves and our families,” Udeh said.

More than 2,300 men’s college basketball players have entered the transfer portal in 2025. That number reflects a growing trend — one that’s shuffling rosters and redefining team identity across the NCAA.

Behind each of those athletes is a unique story that motivated their decision to transfer to UM.

“None of my coaching staff returned from last year, and that played a huge role in getting in the portal because I didn’t know the staff that was coming into the next year’s team,” Reneau said.

Their status as transfer players isn’t the only thing these three have in common. They all grew up in the state of Florida.

“We take a lot of pride in the state of Florida,” Donaldson said.

Udeh, who attended Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, understood how important the Florida ties are for him and his new teammates.

“Being from Orlando, I wanted to come as close to home as possible,” Udeh said. “And after hearing about the recruitment of Tre [Donaldson] and Malik [Reneau], I thought it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

Udeh, Donaldson and Reneau aren’t the only ones on the team with Florida roots. In fact, seven of 13 players on the ’Canes roster are from Florida. That shared geography isn’t just a fun fact — it’s a foundation for chemistry.

“We can all relate to everything being from the same state and playing around in the same tournaments and AAU programs,” Udeh said. “When you’re able to gel with a group of guys off the court, it helps and translates to everything you do on the court.”

That bond – built through shared roots and experiences – is what keeps the trio grounded as they navigate the pressures of college basketball. For Reneau, keeping the game simple and true to himself is the key.

“I don’t worry about all the media or the NIL,” Reneau said. “I play the game like I was 11 years old playing basketball with my friends on the court.”

But even with familiar faces and hometown pride, the transition isn’t always seamless.

Transferring does not come without challenges. Players must figure out how they fit into a new group of teammates and staff.

“Getting to know a new team and a new staff [and] figuring out what type of team we were going to be and how we’re going to interact as a team [were two of the biggest adjustments],” Donaldson said.

Transfer players must also learn to integrate into a completely new culture, applying what they learned from previous programs while adapting to a new environment.

“No matter what program you came from, no matter where you’re headed, you’re always learning,” Udeh said.

Beyond the locker room, transfer athletes face scrutiny from fans and media alike. There is often more to the story than people are quick to assume.

“People see the NIL nowadays and they think that’s what everybody is transferring for,” Reneau said. “In my case, it was super important to find the right play style, find the right guys around me, and the right coaching staff to ultimately develop me to get to my next step.”

As the noise surrounding college basketball grows louder, Miami’s new core is learning to block it all out. For them, success starts with trust: in themselves, in their teammates, and in the process.

“You’re the one lacing up your shoes and going out on that court to play the best basketball that you can,” Udeh said.

“Trust yourself, take your time with it, and don’t listen to the outside noise at all.”

With the men’s basketball season getting underway, the Hurricanes are focused on turning potential into performance. The team’s hopes are set high for the upcoming season, believing they have put in work and are ready to show the world that they are here to play.

“I think the most important thing when it comes down to playing team sports is that ultimate goal of winning the national championship and fighting with your team throughout the whole year,” Reneau said.

For Miami’s transfer trio, the journey may have started on different courts, but now, they’re lacing up for the same fight.