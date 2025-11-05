How to thrive, not survive, as an international student

Most mornings of her first semester at the University of Miami, Mika K. ate maple-soaked blueberry waffles and a huge Dunkin’ coffee. It was simple and didn’t involve cooking. But the diet caused her to gain 10 pounds in only four months. Many international students share the same experience.

I remember my freshman year. The thought of going back home to Brazil would cross my mind every single night. Translating every word you speak throughout the day is a different kind of mental exhaustion — it challenges someone to unimaginable levels. On top of that, I had never done laundry or cooked a meal in my life.

So, the issue wasn’t a single issue but a combination of challenges. Culture shock, a full class schedule and learning a new language made learning to cook seem impossible for both me and Mila K.

The 2024 Open Doors Report, an annual survey by the Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State, found that more than one million international students attended U.S. colleges and universities in 2023-24, a record high.

Figuring out how to get by on your own in a strange culture can be daunting and scary, and while homesickness is almost unavoidable, how students manage it can make all the difference.

Expand beyond your country

It’s important to explore beyond people from your country for a community. Getting too comfortable in your bubble can make it harder to adapt since you won’t practice English outside of class or see how other students experience college. Foreign friends can help you learn a language, gain confidence and feel like you belong.

“Simple conversation starters like ‘Hey, I liked your jacket’ can be enough,” Mila K. said. “You have to be bold, ask someone you clicked with in class to grab coffee or send a message to the person you met at orientation.”

Ask your family for help

Another way to cope is to involve your parents in your chores as they teach you how to navigate the new season. Facetime suddenly becomes a place where you can learn how to cook, do laundry, handle paperwork and plan your calendar.

“During her first semester, my daughter would call me at least three times a day to ask me questions about things I had been trying to teach her for years,” said Renata Alves, mother of a 20-year-old Brazilian studying at Everett Community College.

Once you’re more confident in your native cooking skills, you can plan a potluck with friends, with each person bringing a dish from their home country. That will give you a chance to bond with people from all over the world while you proudly represent your home.

“The best way to learn is to interact with people from different cultures. Push yourself outside of your comfort zone,” said Valentina Gomez, a junior from Colombia majoring in creative advertising at the University of Miami.

And don’t forget to decorate. Make your place as comfy and homelike as you want. Flags, photographs and colors can transform your space into a piece of home that goes beyond borders.

Learn how to manage money

Being an international student also means being financially supported by your parents, since F-1 visas don’t allow work off campus. For many, it is the first time they are living on a budget.

Shopping and cooking at home is cheaper than eating out or eating on campus, and meal planning can save time and money during busy weeks. Pick a day and meal prep for the week. That will help you in the midst of busy schedules.

Another overlooked area is discounts. If you ask, many restaurants, movie theaters, shops and transit systems offer student discounts. And don’t forget to track expenses to see how everyday coffee or late-night snacks can add up.

At the end of the day, it is easy to start thinking about going back home, doubting your choices, but wait! The overwhelming emotions wear off. After embracing your new life, that feeling fades and you begin to enjoy your new reality.

Utilize your resources

It’s also easier to get used to a new country if you know where to go for help. Most schools offer an International Student and Scholar Services office that may help students with visas, work requirements and getting used to a new culture.

“We’re pretty much the first people international students meet. From orientation to welcome events, we try to make sure no one feels alone on that first day,” said Claudia Anderson, associate director of International Student & Scholar Services at the University of Miami.

She emphasized that even a small step, like spending a few minutes exploring the ISSS website, can help students discover resources they might not realize are available.

No matter where you come from, remember that every international student around you is also learning, adapting and growing. Step out of your comfort zone! Start a conversation, attend a campus event or share a piece of your culture with others. You might be surprised by how quickly a foreign place can start to feel like home when you build connections with people who are on the same journey.